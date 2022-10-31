Hull City v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Tuesday night sees two teams struggling near the bottom of the Championship table clash.

Hull City have endured a difficult several weeks, with interim manager Andy Dawson leading the team to 18th in the table going into this midweek fixture.

Defeat at the weekend ended a run of consecutive victories that had brought some optimism to the MKM Stadium amid speculation that Liam Rosenior will be taking the reins as the club’s next permanent manager.

Meanwhile, this will be Michael Carrick’s second game in charge at Middlesbrough following his appointment as the club’s latest head coach, replacing Chris Wilder.

Boro tasted defeat in his opening game, losing to Preston North End at the weekend to leave the team 21st in the table.

Latest team news

Hull are suffering a number of injuries, with the likes of Callum Elder, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh all absent with a hamstring issue.

A groin problem will also see Harvey Vale miss this midweek clash for the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Boro could see the return of Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore, who both missed Saturday’s loss with knocks.

Chuba Akpom continued his impressive return to the side with the first goal of the Carrick reign, and will likely keep his place up front for the visit to Hull.

Score prediction

1-0 win to Middlesbrough.

Is there a live stream?

The game has not been chosen to be broadcast on UK TV, which means it has been made available to stream via iFollow.

A match pass is available for this clash through the club’s website.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks-off at 7.45pm.