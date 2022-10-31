Hull City v Middlesbrough: EFL pundit predicts more disappointment for Michael Carrick vs Tigers

The Michael Carrick era at Middlesbrough did not get off to the greatest of starts on Saturday afternoon as the ex-Manchester United man took to the dugout for the very first time as a permanent head coach.

He was not able to produce a winning debut though as despite Boro taking an early lead at Deepdale, they succumbed to a last-minute 2-1 defeat against Preston North End, which meant they had won just one of their previous five Championship matches.

It was a result that left the Teessiders sitting in 21st position in the table, just outside of the relegation zone, and they once again go on their travels on Tuesday evening to try and get back to winning ways against Hull City.

The Tigers do not have a permanent head coach following the decision to part company with Shota Arveladze at the end of September, with club icon Andy Dawson still in caretaker charge.

Liam Rosenior looks likely to be appointed sooner rather than later, but Dawson will still be in charge when Boro come to town, and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Hull to secure a 1-0 victory, which if it happens would mean a longer wait for Carrick’s first success as head coach.

That particular result could also leave Boro in danger of dropping back into the bottom three of the second tier before the weekend’s fixtures approach, depending on the results that Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and West Brom achieve.

The Verdict

Much like West Brom, Middlesbrough have shown so far this season that despite having a talented squad on paper, it doesn’t always count for something when you step onto the pitch.

Boro went into the 2022-23 season as one of the promotion favourites, but on the evidence of Saturday’s performance against PNE, the former England international well and truly has his work cut out.

Hull meanwhile have been very up and down under Dawson’s leadership, and last time out they were downed by Blackburn after scoring seven goals in their previous two matches.

Most clubs in the second tier lack consistency and Hull are no different, but they pose a major threat to Boro’s potential resurgence and this match could literally go either way or straight down the middle – it is too hard to call.