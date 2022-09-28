Hull City v Luton Town: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Hull City take on Luton Town on Friday evening as the Championship returns after the international break.

Prior to the break, Hull were in poor form having lost their last four games and they come into this game sat 20th in the table.

Owner Acun Ilicali is standing by manager Shota Arveladze but the boss is in serious need of a result.

Luton however, are 11th in the league and have gone from a loss to a draw and then a win in their past three games.

Therefore, Nathan Jones will be keen for his side to keep up the good form.

Latest team news

Hull have been unlucky with injuries so far this term and will be without Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Adama Traore and Benjamin Tetteh.

Brandon Fleming could be involved whilst there is also a narrow chance of Dogukan Sinik being involved too after he returned to full training.

For Luton, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Luke Berry and Louie Watson all played for the Hatters’ development team last night stepping up their returns from injury.

Score prediction

With Hull’s current form, it’s hard to see them coming into this game and getting a result.

Therefore, we are going to go for a 2-0 Luton win

Is there a live stream?

The game has been chosen for Sky Sports and will therefore be available to watch on Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports football.

What time is kick-off?

The game takes place on Friday night and kick-off is at 8pm.