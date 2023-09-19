Hull City take on Leeds United at the MKM Stadium in the Championship on Wednesday night.

The Tigers have enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they currently sit fifth in the table after picking up 11 points from their first six league games.

Hull extended their unbeaten run to five league games with a 1-1 home draw against Coventry City on Friday night.

The Sky Blues took the lead in the 27th minute when Joel Latibeaudiere headed home Josh Eccles' corner, and Haji Wright missed the opportunity to double the visitors' advantage shortly after.

The hosts grew into the game with Scott Twine forcing two saves from Ben Wilson, and they equalised in the 87th minute when Aaron Connolly nodded in Tyler Morton's cross to salvage a point.

Leeds are also on a strong run of form and they made it five games unbeaten with an emphatic 3-0 win over Millwall at The Den on Sunday.

The Lions started brightly, but the Whites went ahead in the 15th minute when Joel Piroe finished off a counter-attack after being set up by Georginio Rutter.

It was a second half of few chances, but the visitors doubled their lead in the 77th minute when Piroe slotted home from close range before they added a third just four minutes later through Rutter to seal all three points.

Daniel Farke's men moved up to 10th in the table with the victory and they are now two points from the play-off places.

What did David Prutton predict?

Sky Sports presenter Prutton believes Leeds will make it back-to-back victories against Hull, predicting a 2-1 win for the Whites.

"Hull battled for a good point against Coventry on Friday night, meaning they are still unbeaten since opening day. It just helps keep that momentum going when you’re picking up points," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"Leeds blew Millwall away on Sunday. We saw again how potent that front four can be. Hull dealt well with Leicester a few weeks ago, but I just feel as though United will have too much on this occasion."

Will Leeds United beat Hull City?

Leeds certainly come into the match as favourites after their comprehensive win over Millwall at the weekend, but it will not be an easy game for the Whites against a Hull side who have not lost since the opening day of the season.

As they proved on Sunday, Leeds have plenty of attacking threat and the likes of Piroe, Rutter and Wilfried Gnonto can be devastating on their day, but the Tigers are incredibly solid defensively under Liam Rosenior and will be tough to break down.

Hull beat another of the promotion favourites in Leicester City before the international break and players such as Connolly, Twine, Liam Delap and Ozan Tufan are more than capable of hurting the Whites.

As Prutton says, Leeds could just have too much for Hull here, but Farke's men are yet to record consecutive victories this season, so this game will be a huge test of their promotion credentials.