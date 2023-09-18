Leeds United face Hull City in a Yorkshire derby on Wednesday evening, with the Whites in search of a third league win of the campaign.

The two share a fierce rivalry and have faced each other many times in recent years, with Leeds coming out on top in both of their last league clashes with the Tigers. They won 4-0 in this fixture in February 2020.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season following relegation from the Premier League last term, and are now under the guidance of the two-time second tier winner with Norwich City, Daniel Farke.

He has won two of his league fixtures so far, both away from home, including a recent 3-0 win against Millwall on Sunday. However, a trip to East Yorkshire and Hull provide a stern test for his side.

Hull sit just ahead of the Whites, with three wins and two draws in their six games so far, and are unbeaten since an opening day defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road.

They drew their last game 1-1 with Coventry City but will be leapfrogged by their visitors if they lose on Wednesday night.

A win could cement Hull's place in the play-off picture further, whereas Leeds have the chance to break into the top six for the first time this season.

In three away games, Leeds have lost once and won twice, but drawn all three of their home games, with Farke's team currently better suited to clashes on their travels thus far.

Early Hull City v Leeds United team news

Hull City are hoping to welcome back midfielder Ozan Tufan for the clash at the MKM Stadium, in what would be a significant boost for Liam Rosenior.

The Turkish international missed the win at Leicester City before the international break and the 1-1 draw with Coventry City on Friday night with a thigh problem, but Rosenior is facing a crucial decision over his availability, with Tufan now back in training.

Greg Docherty and Dogukan Sinik are currently not in contention for the Tigers, but James Furlong is expected to be involved in some capacity, having not been included on Friday night after just one training session last week.

Leeds on the other hand, have been struggling with issues all over the pitch all season, with Liam Cooper (foot) a long-term absentee following an injury picked up on the first game of the season against Cardiff City.

A ruptured plantar fascia against Cardiff was said to the club captain out of action for around eight or nine weeks, but Farke confirmed that he was back in training ahead of schedule last weekend.

Junior Firpo was said to be set to return sometime after the international break but remains out. Patrick Bamford hobbled out of their final pre-season friendly with Hearts and has missed every game so far and will do so again against Hull.

Stuart Dallas also remains a long-term absentee, dating back to last season. However, he is "improving" all the time, according to Farke. The German also confirmed that Sam Byram and Dan James would be back in contention against Millwall and both played their part.

Djed Spence is out with knee issue sustained in training recently, which will keep him out for up to eight weeks, leaving Byram, Luke Ayling, and Jamie Shackleton as the most likely options for the right-back berth.

What time does Hull City v Leeds United kick-off?

Hull v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 20th September 2023 – 19:45 (UK), and is part of the first round of midweek fixtures in the Championship this season.

The full list of fixtures for gameweek seven in the Championship is as follows:

19/09/2023 19:45 Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle

19/09/2023 19:45 Cardiff City v Coventry City

19/09/2023 19:45 Preston North End v Birmingham City

19/09/2023 19:45 Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City

19/09/2023 19:45 Southampton v Ipswich Town

19/09/2023 20:00 Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough

20/09/2023 19:45 Blackburn Rovers v Sunderland

20/09/2023 19:45 Huddersfield Town v Stoke City

20/09/2023 19:45 Hull City v Leeds United

20/09/2023 19:45 Millwall v Rotherham United

20/09/2023 19:45 Watford v West Bromwich Albion

20/09/2023 20:00 Norwich City v Leicester City

Are tickets still available for Hull City against Leeds United?

The nature of the game including two of the Championship's fiercest rivals has meant ticket availability has almost run out, but there are still small pockets of tickets available on the Hull website, here.

Will Hull v Leeds be shown on TV?

The game has not been selected as part of the second tier fixtures to be televised on the Sky Sports Football channel, with Sheffield Wednesday v Middlesbrough and Norwich City v Leicester City the televised Championship games this week. However, ALL games can be found on the red button.

Is there a live stream for Hull City v Leeds United?

The fixture will be shown on the red button but not on the Sky Go app, with Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich's fixtures the only two available via the app. A full replay of the game will be posted on LUTV the day after.