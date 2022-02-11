Hull City v Fulham: Latest team news, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Hull City and Fulham are set to lock horns at the MKM Stadium this weekend in what should be an intriguing Sky Bet Championship clash.

The Tigers head into this one in poor form having lost their last two games against Preston North End and Derby County respectively and will be understandably keen to get back to winning ways.

Whilst the Whites are coming into the game fresh off the back of beating Millwall 3-0 in the London derby, with top scorer Aleksander Mitrovic getting back amongst the goals.

Fulham could extend their lead at the top of the table to nine points if other results go their way across the division, whilst Hull could move level on points with Swansea City if they pick up three points against the leaders tomorrow.

Here we run through a quick preview of what people can expect on Saturday afternoon.

Latest team news

Tom Huddlestone and Richard Smallwood could return in midfield for Hull, whilst Di’Shon Bernard should come in to form part of the back three.

Keane Lewis-Potter could well be deployed as an attacking wing back depending on Shota Arveladze’s approach to the game.

Fulham could make one change in midfield, with Harrison Reed pushing for a recall in place of Nathaniel Chalobah.

Aside from that the Whites do not have any fresh injury concerns, meaning that there are plenty of options available to Marco Silva as he makes his return to his former club.

Is there a live stream?

The game is available via both Hull’s and Fulham’s iFollow platforms for a set fee.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off for this Championship fixture is 3pm.