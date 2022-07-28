Hull City v Bristol City: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Hull City and Bristol City will both be determined to push on in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Tigers have managed to bolster their squad ahead of the new term by securing the services of a host of fresh faces.

Hull could potentially hand competitive debuts to the likes of Ozan Tufan, Oscar Estupinan and Jean Michael Seri in their clash with the Robins this weekend.

As for their opponents, Nigel Pearson has secured the services of Stefan Bajic, Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson and Mark Sykes this summer.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, we have decided to take a look at the latest team news, whether there is a live stream and what time the match is set to kick-off…

Latest team news

Hull are set to be without a number of players for this particular fixture.

Adama Traore, Randell Williams, Ryan Longman, Dogukan Sinik will be unavailable for selection due to their respective injury issues.

Nathan Baxter meanwhile is a doubt for Saturday’s match due to a finger injury.

As for the Robins, Antoine Semenyo is not expected to make his return to action until September.

Tomas Kalas meanwhile is struggling to make progress in his road to recovery.

Fellow defender Nathan Baker is unlikely to feature for the club in the upcoming campaign due to a head injury that he sustained last season.

Score prediction

With both sides keen to make a positive start to the new campaign, it could turn out to be an enthralling affair at the MKM Stadium.

Whereas Andreas Weimann and Chris Martin could potentially cause some issues for Hull, manager Shota Arveladze will be hoping that some of the club’s new arrivals will be able to make an immediate impact in the Championship.

We believe that both teams will have to settle for a point in this fixture.

Prediction: 1-1.

Is there a live stream?

Although the iFollow streaming service has been expanded for the new season, the 3pm blackout rule is still in place for Saturday fixtures.

Taking this into consideration, fans of Hull and Bristol City will not be able to stream the game this weekend if they reside in the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland.

Highlights of this clash will be shown on ITV4 at 9pm on Saturday.

What time is kick-off?

This game is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday.