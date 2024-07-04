Hull City are said to be keen to cast an eye over Liverpool youngster Zac Jagielka this summer.

That is according to a report from Hull Live, who state that the striker, who is the son of former Everton and England defender Phil, is currently on trial with the Tigers academy.

The Wales under-17 youth international has been associated with the Anfield side since joining at the age of 13, but is hoping to secure a long-term deal with the Tigers this summer.

It is expected that the forward will get the chance to impress his potential new side in the coming weeks, as the City academy sides join Tim Walter’s side in the pre-season training camp in Istanbul.

Jagielka made the move to Liverpool in 2021, having been playing at grassroots level before joining the Merseyside outfit.

His dad, Phil, played 385 times for the Reds’ local rivals Everton over the course of his career, having started out at Sheffield United, before featuring for Derby County and Stoke City before his career came to an end.

Phil Jagielka career stats - per Soccerbase Club Appearances Goals Starts (subs) Goals Stoke City 15 Jan, 22 31 May, 23 48 (2) 2 Derby County 01 Aug, 21 15 Jan, 22 21 (0) 0 Sheffield Utd 04 Jul, 19 01 Aug, 21 14 (8) 0 Everton 04 Jul, 07 04 Jul, 19 361 (24) 19 Sheffield Utd 01 Aug, 99 04 Jul, 07 264 (23) 22 Totals 608 (51) 34

A report in the Daily Mail when the young striker signed up to the Premier League side stated that he is known as an all-round sportsman, but chose football, as he follows in the footsteps of his father.

Having progressed up through the ranks at Liverpool, Jagielka has also featured on the international stage of late, with three appearances for the Wales under-17 side to his name so far.

The teenager came off the bench to make his debut against Poland in a 7-2 defeat last August, before playing the best part of an hour in a 2-0 defeat to Romania two days later.

Another substitute appearance against Georgia came later in the same week, as he got his first taste of victory on the international stage, with a 4-2 win over Georgia.

Hull City looking to continue Liverpool link ahead of 2024/25 campaign

The journey from Anfield to the MKM Stadium has been well worn over recent seasons, with Hull City continuing to benefit from their relationship with Liverpool.

Tyler Morton was one such star that excelled after being lent to the Humberside outfit last season, with the 21-year-old flourishing in the heart of midfield as Liam Rosenior’s side agonisingly missed out on the playoffs.

The Liverpool loanee made 39 appearances in the Championship for the Tigers, and netted three goals along the way, before returning to Merseyside this summer, having earned plenty of plaudits along the way.

Fabio Carvalho was another star to make the same move last season, with the playmaker joining in January after being recalled from his stint in Germany with RB Leipzig.

The Portuguese star scored nine goals in his 20 appearances as a Tiger, with his flair and creativity making City tick in the final third during his time with the club.

The Tigers will be looking for a repeat of that deal with Jagielka this summer, while they also hold an interest in bringing 19-year-old midfielder James McConnell to the club.