Hull City find themselves embroiled in a Championship relegation battle, and they're looking towards strengthening their squad to make sure that come May, they're clear of the bottom three.

Ruben Selles has recently arrived as the latest manager of the Tigers to replace Tim Walter, and he has been tasked with keeping the club in the Championship beyond this term.

Walter’s appointment in the summer proved to be a failure, with the German only lasting a few months in charge.

Hull are now 22nd in the table, and could look towards the January transfer window in order to make improvements to the squad that can ensure their safety in the division in 2025.

Hull City: Potential Joe Gelhardt transfer deal assessed

When asked what type of player the club should be looking to pursue this month, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ryan Frankish identified a forward with pace.

He believes a strong partner for Joao Pedro could get the best out of the 32-year-old, highlighting Joe Gelhardt as an example of a player that could be a good fit, with Hull Live reporting interest in the player by the Yorkshire outfit.

“I know this is a little bit broad, but I mean it in the sense of I don’t believe Joao Pedro should be dropped because he is a fantastic striker and, at the minute, he’s making goals out of nothing,” Frankish told Football League World.

“So I think we need a forward with some pace, who could probably play all across a three.

“I mean Joe Gelhardt, he kind of does fit the bill and I personally would be very happy with that because he’s relentless.

“I do think we need a goalscorer, but I think that sort of thing would come naturally with Gelhardt being in those positions a little bit more.

“And say we were to play in a two, which to be honest I don’t think we will, they’ll probably play him on the left, but I think there’s definitely promise there.

“Otherwise, a striker who scores goals.

“But I don’t say that is just because I think Joao Pedro can cut the mustard if he gets a normal amount of service.”

Joe Gelhardt signing could be a good fit for Hull

Gelhardt has been unable to make it work at Leeds, his previous loan spell at Sunderland in the 2022/23 campaign showed he has plenty to offer at this level if given regular game time.

Now is the right moment in his career to get out of Elland Road, having played just twice all season in Daniel Farke’s side, and Hull could be a great landing spot.

Joe Gelhardt - Leeds United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2021-22 20 (5) 2 (2) 2022-23 15 (1) 0 (2) 2023-24 10 (2) 0 2024-25 2 (0) 0 As of January 9th

Selles is looking to build something there, so being one of the first additions would be a positive sign of his potential importance there.

Working alongside Pedro could also prove a fruitful partnership, which the Tigers desperately need in their bid to avoid relegation this year.