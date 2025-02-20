This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City find themselves in the thick of a fight for survival in the Championship this season.

The Tigers came into the new campaign with the optimism that they could fight for a top six finish in the table, having come seventh in the previous term.

But things haven’t quite worked out that way, with Ruben Selles coming in midway through the season to try and salvage their position in the table.

However, while the fight for safety goes on, the club will also already have one eye on potential incomings this summer to ensure they are better prepared for the next campaign.

Junior Firpo transfer claim

When asked which impending Championship free agent he’d like the club to sign, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ryan Frankish picked Junior Firpo.

He believes that the defender would be an ideal fit for Selles’ team, highlighting the need for a left-back, and even encouraged the fact he won’t even have to change house in a bid to persuade him of the idea.

“Now there are some fantastic players on there, and one of my favourites is Tyrhys Dolan,” Frankish told Football League World.

“He is an absolute baller in the Championship.

“But, if I had to choose one for my club, it would be Junior Firpo.

“As practical, and ideal world-ish as this sounds, he wouldn’t have to move house and that could be the draw.

“We are crying out for a left-back.

Junior Firpo's defensive stats 2024/25 (as of Feb. 19th) - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 5.52 Interceptions 1.20 Blocks 0.77 Clearances 2.68 Aerials won 1.81

“He has bags of quality, he came through the famous La Masia academy, he’s proven how good he is for Leeds in the Championship.

“Obviously, he had his mistakes in the Premier League, but he would be ideal for us and, also, the way Ruben Selles wants to play.

“That would be my dream free transfer from the free agents.”

Hull are currently 21st in the Championship table, just one point clear of the bottom three with 14 games remaining.

Firpo approach would be ambitious

We’ve seen a willingness to spend from Hull under Acun Ilicali, but an approach for Firpo would be particularly ambitious.

Their best bet would be if the player did want to remain in Yorkshire, in which case a move to the Tigers would make logistical sense.

However, the opportunity to go back to Spain could also be appealing, or even elsewhere in Europe, if he is to leave Leeds United.

The 28-year-old is also likely to command significant wages (Capology estimates he earns £60k-a-week), meaning he wouldn’t be that cheap to sign despite being a free agent at the end of the campaign.