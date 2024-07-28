This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have reportedly submitted a bid for FC Basel winger Liam Millar in what appears to be a move to try and replace Jaden Philogene.

The proposed switch was first reported by The Athletic journalist Joshua Kloke, who confirmed that an official bid had been sent by the Tigers.

24-year-old Millar spent last season on loan with fellow secondtier side Preston North End, where he impressed despite being played out of position at wing-back for large parts of the season.

And with Philogene heading back to Aston Villa after just one season in East Yorkshire, there is a vacancy open on the left flank for a fresh face - something which Millar could end up being.

Hull City backed to land Liam Millar transfer deal

A tough summer for Tigers fans has seen them wave goodbye to a number of key players, so the Millar links are welcome news in that context, according to FLW's Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves.

"Liam Millar, again, another exciting link. Finally, we’re starting to get players through that, if we signed them, would make a real impact on the team," Ant told Football League World.

“He was one of Preston’s best players last season, often played out of position as a wing-back as well and still managed to get 10 goal contributions.

“It’s a signing that provides us goals and assists which we’re sorely lacking at the minute after letting a lot of our goals leave.

“We’re desperate for wingers, like you say, Philogene’s gone, we’ve also sold Lokilo as well. Ryan Longman’s not really up to standard. So, we desperately need some quality, Championship-experienced wingers who can help make a difference and provide some goals.

“And I think having Oscar Estupinan up top as well this season, who’s good in the air, having someone like Millar who can whip in a good ball as well and provide those assists with Ryan Giles behind him as well. It’s a really exciting prospect.

“Yeah, hopefully we can get that one over the line. I think you’re probably looking at maybe £2-3million but, again, long term, I think it’s going to be worth it. He’s a really good player, still only young, and he’s either going to make us money when we sell him on or he’s going to take us to the top.”

Liam Millar would go a long way to replacing Hull City creative void

Finding a way to bring Millar to the MKM Stadium would represent a strong move from Hull's decision-makers, considering the loss felt by the departure of Philogene from that left side.

He recorded 12 goals and six assists for the Tigers last season before approaches from Ipswich and Aston Villa saw him land back with his former side in the Midlands, a deal which netted the club £18million just a year after signing him - a significant profit on their initial £5million outlay.

If, as Ant suggests, Hull can land Millar for a few million pounds, it looks like a smart way to spend some of the money earned on Philogene, with a significant portion left remaining to reinvest in the rest of the squad.

Liam Millar's 2023-24 Preston North End stats - as per WhoScored Starts (Sub) 27 (8) Goals 5 Assists 5 Key passes per 90 0.9 Dribbles per 90 2.1 Pass success rate 79.6%

Millar managed to pick up five goals and five assists in 35 league appearances last season despite playing at wing-back; a role likely to restrict his creativity more than if he was deployed in his more natural left-wing position.

Philogene had a strong season last campaign, most of it out on the left side, so there are big boots to fill for Millar, but his showings last season suggest he could be up to the task.

If Hull can find a deal at that price it would be a smart way to invest their recently-accrued funds, with Millar still being a creative force at Preston despite being in an improvised role.

As part of a team set up to complement him more, with a season of Championship experience behind him at 24 years old, Millar could become a vital part of Hull's squad next term. It's little wonder fans like Ant are excited about the prospect.