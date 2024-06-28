This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City are continuing to monitor Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, who has been the subject of interest throughout the Championship for some time now.

Rak-Sakyi initially spent time with the prestigious Chelsea academy before moving across London to join the Eagles, where he has made eight Premier League appearances to date.

However, the winger truly caught the eye during a highly-productive loan spell with League One outfit Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 campaign, scoring on 15 occasions and providing a further eight assists to pique the interest of various Championship clubs.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi's Charlton Athletic League One Stats 2023-24 - As Per FotMob Goals 15 Assists 8 xG 12.5 Chances created 56 Successful dribbles 80

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Palace made the decision to keep Rak-Sakyi at Selhurst Park last term despite no shortage of suitors, though it was less of a shock that he was unable to displace former second-tier stars in Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

However, 132 minutes of league football in 2023/24 hasn't exactly deterred his admirers and it's reported that Hull, alongside Blackburn Rovers and potential promotion rivals Luton Town have both expressed an interest in his services for the upcoming season.

Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would be an exciting capture for Hull City

Football League World's Tigers fan pundit Ant Northgraves is understandably excited about the prospect of Rak-Sakyi strutting his stuff at the MKM Stadium next season, particularly so given the club's long-standing interest.

"Jesurun Rak Sakyi's been linked for the best part of a year now - he's a young exciting winger who had a really good season when he was at Charlton Athletic in League One," Ant told FLW.

"He's the kind of winger that we probably needed last season and didn't end up getting, so to be linked with him again this window is exciting because like Philogene, he's got a bright future in the game.

"Young, attacking, really forwardly-aggressive with his wing play, wants to take his man on and create and score goals.

"I'm delighted that we're linked with him again, hoping that we can bring him in because having him, Abdulkadir Omur and Jaden Philogene as the winger choices would be one of, if not the best attacking options in the league.

"Hopefully that one comes through and it's not a return deal for Philogene."

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi would be an ideal Jaden Philogene replacement for Hull City

Although the concept of Philogene and Rak-Sakyi strutting their stuff and working in tandem together in Tim Walter's side next year is tantalising to say the least from a Tigers perspective, the likelihood is that it'll never materialise.

Of course, that is precisely because of the sheer volume of transfer interest towards Philogene's signature, which includes Tottenham Hotspur, Ipswich Town and even Spanish juggernaut Barcelona in recent weeks.

Given the magnitude of Spurs and Barcelona in particular, it's likely going to be extremely difficult for Hull to keep Philogene at the club, but their pursuit of Rak-Sakyi should console supporters somewhat ahead of the seemingly-inevitable conclusion.

As Ant rightly points out, there are plenty of similarities between the two.

While Rak-Sakyi is not at Philogene's level just yet, his age and profile leaves plenty of room for further progression and refinement, and the inarguable parallels in the way they both thrive in 1v1 situations would represent an impressive pickup for Hull.

And whilst Rak-Sakyi wouldn't necessarily be a direct replacement for Philogene, given the fact the Palace man is best off the right and Philogene off the left, Hull's star wide player was utilised at times on the right last season, so he could be seen as somewhat of a replacement when it's all said and done.