Hull City have recently been linked with a move for free agent goalkeeper Marek Rodak following his Fulham exit at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Slovakian international Rodak is reportedly on the Tigers' transfer radar, along with being linked with their Championship rivals Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Derby County, according to Alan Nixon.

However, the 27-year-old's wage demands have reportedly put Burnley off a move for him, while they remain a major hurdle for both Blackburn and Derby, with the former Fulham man earning an estimated £15,000 a week at Craven Cottage, according to Capology.

The Tigers have seen last season's first-choice goalkeeper Ryan Allsop depart for Birmingham City, as well as new Oxford United signing Matt Ingram, but they do have Ivor Pandur at the club, who joined from Fortuna Sittard in January.

Hull City's interest in Marek Rodak called into question

FLW's Hull City fan pundit, Ant Northgraves, has questioned why Hull City are interested in signing Rodak when the club already have a number of goalkeepers at their disposal, and when his wage demands have already put off clubs in the Championship.

Speaking to Football League World, Ant said: “I can’t see why we’re going in for Rodak to be fair.

"We have an abundance of goalkeepers at the club. I know not a lot of them have senior experience, but we’ve got the likes of Owen Foster, Harvey Cartwright and Thimothee Lo-Tutala, who had a brilliant loan spell at Doncaster last season, while Cartwright was proven at Grimsby.

“I think the plan was always to have Pandur as number one this season, so unless they want an experienced number two as an option off the bench or in case there’s a serious injury that would require a goalkeeper with a bit more league experience than the other players I’ve mentioned.

“For me, he’d be on big wages, and I’ve seen the links with Burnley, and they’ve turned away from him because his wage demands were too high and that’s a side with parachute payments, so I can’t see us going in for a player like Rodak if he’s going to be number two.

“If they did bring him in, it would to be number one, but I can’t see it myself as Pandur is the player that the board have been quite vocal about being the number one goalkeeper this season.”

Hull City don't need to sign Marek Rodak this summer

Signing Rodak on big wages could well be a waste of money when the Tigers already have a number of goalkeepers at the club.

Pandur has been waiting patiently since his arrival from Fortuna Sittard in January, and it was widely expected that the 24-year-old would become the club's number one ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The likes of Cartwright and Lo-Tutala both impressed on loan in League Two last season, and while they may not have any Championship experience, they're certainly prospects and are good back-up options to have should anything happen to Pandur.

Ivor Pandur's senior career - Fotmob Club Seasons Appearances Clean sheets Goals conceded HNK Rijeka 2019-20 24 10 23 Hellas Verona 2020-22 11 1 21 Fortuna Sittard 2022-24 49 13 80 Hull City 2024 0 0 0

The 24-year-old Croatian has made just short of 50 Eredivisie appearances, which is impressive when you consider how young he is, and he surely deserves a chance after biding his time last season.

With this in mind, Hull should probably avoid any move for Rodak, despite his obvious talent and experience at this level, and Tim Walter should show some faith in Pandur and the rest of their young goalkeeping department.