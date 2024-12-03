This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Having ended the 2023/2024 season just outside the play-offs, many of those associated with Hull City were hopeful of kicking on and taking that next step this term.

However, currently sat in 22nd place on the back of five straight losses, and without a win since the beginning of October, expectations have been somewhat tempered.

The fear of missing out on a play-off place has now seeped into fear of losing their place in the division.

We asked our Hull Fan Pundit, Ryan, for his take on his biggest worry heading into the January window.

Hull City urged to steer clear of the loan market

Ryan understands many fans want to see their club refresh and add something to the squad in January, but he believes sometimes too many new faces make it difficult to gel, and winds up costing a lot of money for little in return.

Speaking to Football League World, Ryan said: “My one biggest fear probably, which is quite ironic in a way, because you'd think a lot of people would be screaming out for that, but my fear is that we try and do what we did last January and really bolster the team with a lot of expensive loans, getting the club further and further towards debt. Well, towards very, very high debt without being close to the play-offs.

“And, at the same time, I don't think it’s marquee players that we need. I think it's more level heads and your bread-and-butter Championship players that know how to stay in the league and can just get the job done.

“Because forget about the play-offs, and I'm more than happy to say that, it's about staying in the league now.

“So yeah, my biggest fear is that we go for loads of marquee loan players or try and bring in some big names that maybe need to be carried in the Championship a little bit, but show moments of absolute brilliance, whereas we just need seven-out-of-tens every week now.”

Hull City’s January loans last season had mixed success

As Ryan identifies, the Tigers did go all out in the loan market last January, and did so to mixed success.

Ryan Giles was undoubtedly a success story, seeing his temporary move converted into a permanent deal this summer, as was Fabio Carvalho, who had 11 goal involvements in 20 Championship appearances.

But gambles on Anass Zaroury, Noah Ohio and the free transfer of Billy Sharp are harder to justify, the latter failing to score in any of his 11 second-tier outings and likely costing a fair amount in wages.

Fans often urge the club to go out spending when things aren’t going well, but Ryan’s caution may be well-placed to avoid the Tigers making further costly mistakes.