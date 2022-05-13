Hull City update shared following bold transfer claim

Hull City will not be spending up to £20m on a single player in the summer transfer window, after reports suggested it could happen.

The Tigers are set for an exciting few months as new owner Acun Ilıcalı prepares for his first full transfer window in charge, and he’s made no secret that he will back Shota Arveladze to improve the squad.

And, some reports have suggested Hull will be splashing the cash, with one claim from Turkey suggesting they could even spend up to £20m on a striker this summer, with adding a goalscorer seen as the priority.

However, Hull Live have cooled talk of such sums being spent on one individual, saying this is ‘wide of the mark’.

Nevertheless, they do state that the club will be busy in the window and the owner is going to be putting funds in to trying to help the team.

The Tigers ended the Championship season in 19th place, with Arveladze replacing Grant McCann earlier this year following the takeover by the Turkish businessman.

The verdict

There’s no doubt that some Hull fans would’ve got very excited when they saw the reports, even if the majority would not really expect such a big move.

Having said that, it’s clearly a very big window for Ilıcalı and it’s his first proper chance to show what his ambitions are for the club and Arveladze will expect to be backed significantly.

So, even though a £20m signing won’t happen, the Hull XI could be very different when they line up in August and it will be interesting to see who they do bring in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.