Highlights Hull City boss Liam Rosenior denies interest in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town have also been linked.

The Tigers should prioritise bringing in younger additions that they can sell on for a profit.

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has revealed that Derby County star Nathaniel Mendez-Laing isn't a target for his side at this point, speaking to Hull Live.

The Rams' star has been linked with a number of clubs in recent times, with Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town also believed to be in the mix for him.

Mendez-Laing hasn't played under Rooney before, but he was signed by Rosenior last year when the latter was at Derby.

The 31-year-old has also played under Huddersfield boss Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday - and the former Owls boss could potentially be keen to seal a reunion to strengthen the Terriers' chances of remaining afloat in the Championship.

It's currently unclear how much business the three interested sides will conduct during the January window, but there may not be too much movement at the MKM Stadium considering the Tigers are in a respectable league position at this point.

Huddersfield didn't secure many transfer deals during the summer and it's unclear whether Kevin Nagle will sanction more moves in January - but it definitely seems likely that there will be movement at St Andrew's with Rooney needing a window or two to put his stamp on the team.

Whether he makes it through the winter window remains to be seen considering how poor results have been under his guidance.

After being asked about the Tigers' links to Mendez-Laing, Rosenior gave a clear response.

He told Hull Live: "Was he (linked with Hull)? I've never heard that. No, there's nothing in that.

"If I wanted one of Derby's players, I would go straight to them. I've got a good relationship with them.

"Literally, that's the first time I've heard Nat's name."

Not signing Nathaniel Mendez-Laing may be a good decision by Hull City

Mendez-Laing is a player that Rosenior knows and he would be a reasonably cheap option for the Tigers.

The cheapest players can often be the most effective so this may not be the worst signing in the world.

However, it may be a difficult task for the 31-year-old to adapt to the Championship again mid-season, even though he already has plenty of experience operating at this level.

There's also little chance that Hull would be able to sell him on for a profit in the future - and this is one big disadvantage of making this signing next month.

Ideally, the Tigers need to be focusing on bringing in young enough players who can be sold for a decent profit in the future, so they can invest more in their squad in the coming seasons.