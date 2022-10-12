Hull City update emerges as Tigers continue search for new manager

Hull City will not have a new manager in place for Sunday’s clash against Birmingham City, as per a report from Hull Live.

Andy Dawson has taken temporary charge at the MKM Stadium following the club’s decision to part company with Shota Arveladze at the end of last month.

The Tigers started the new Championship campaign positively, however, a run of six defeats in their last seven matches has swiftly turned these around on Humberside.

Hull now sit 20th in the second tier standings and are a mere three points above the relegation zone, and whilst it will be a difficult job for whoever Arveladze’s successor may be, they will certainly be provided with the tools to turn things around.

Possessing a squad with lots of talent, Hull’s managerial search is an extensive one with Acun Ilicali scanning the market to find someone who can get the very best out of the current set of players at the MKM Stadium.

The verdict

It has been a disappointing start to the new campaign for the Tigers, especially when considering the business they were able to conduct in the summer.

Adding real quality, and beating several Championship clubs to key personnel, it has certainly come as a surprise that they have not accumulated more points after 13 games.

With there still being scope for things to change, in what has been a very close and competitive second tier thus far, it will be interesting to see who will come in.

Given the budget and heightened ambitions at Hull, it is still a rather attractive job.