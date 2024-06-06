Highlights Middlesbrough aim to bring back talented left-back Giles from Hull City despite depth in the position.

Unclear future at Hull City gives Boro hope for securing Giles' services with potential permanent deal.

Giles thrived under Boro's Carrick, setting up goals and developing a strong partnership with Akpom.

Middlesbrough will look to rekindle their interest in former loan star Ryan Giles this summer, as they look to capitalise on Hull City's uncertainty surrounding a permanent deal for the Luton Town defender, per The Northern Echo.

Off the back of a highly successful loan spell with Middlesbrough in the 2022/23 season, Wolves sold the 24-year-old to then Premier League side Luton Town last summer, in a deal reported to be worth around £5m.

After making a handful of appearances for the Hatters, Giles was allowed to leave on loan in January, joining the Tigers for the remainder of the season, in a deal that included an option-to-buy clause in the contract.

That option is reportedly £4m, as the Hull hierarchy weigh up how they'll invest their money this summer.

Boro look to pounce on Tigers Giles uncertainty

According to a report from The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough will rekindle their transfer interest in Giles this summer despite having depth at the left-back position in Lukas Engel and Alex Bangura respectively.

The report states that this position is still an area where head coach Michael Carrick wants to strengthen over the coming weeks and a return for Giles could now be on the cards.

The Northern Echo claim that Boro chiefs would ideally like to bring Giles back on an initial loan deal, with a view to making the transfer a permanent one later down the line.

After failing in an attempt to sign the full-back permanently at the conclusion of his loan deal, Boro may now be handed a second chance to secure his signature.

Former Hull boss Liam Rosenior liked Giles, but it remains uncertain at this stage as to how big of a role new head coach Tim Walter sees for the wing-back in his squad.

It's this shroud of uncertainty surrounding his future at the MKM Stadium that Middlesbrough are hoping to use to their advantage, as they weigh up a concrete offer to Luton for his services.

His time on Teesside is something Giles has made clear he thoroughly enjoyed. After Boro's 2022/23 campaign ended in the play-off semi-finals, Giles took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt goodbye to the club.

Giles wrote: "A hard way to finish an incredible season, but what a journey it’s been! I’ve loved every moment representing this great club and have made memories and friends that I’ll cherish for life! Shoutout to the fans, who from day one made me feel as one of their own… for that, I will be forever grateful. Thank you @theboroofficial!"

Giles would be an excellent addition for Boro

During that 2022/23 season, there weren't many left-backs in the Championship that were feared greater by opposition coaches and fans than Giles.

His attacking nature is something that matched perfectly with what Carrick wants from his full-backs, and it didn't take long for Giles to thrive under the Boro boss.

Ryan Giles stats (all comps), per FotMob Club Appearances Goals Assists Hull City 17 0 1 Luton Town 14 0 0 Middlesbrough 48 0 12

His eleven Championship assists during his lone season at the Riverside Stadium was the joint-highest in the division that season, alongside Sunderland's Jack Clarke.

During that campaign, his 98 successful crosses were bettered by no Championship left-back, whilst his 87 chances created were only bettered by 1.9% of second-tier left-backs - per FotMob.

The understanding he developed with Boro's eventual golden boot-winning forward Chuba Akpom that year could have Carrick and supporters dreaming of a similar partnership between him and their new striking phenomenon, Emmanuel Latte Lath.

And even though depth is not an issue at the position, the plan may also be to push Giles further up the pitch into more of a winger role - something he's always looked capable of being.

Whatever the plan may be, a large proportion of Boro fans will surely be of the mindset of, 'sign him, and worry about that later'.

That is because if Giles makes his return to Teesside this summer, the impact he could have under Carrick once again could be the deciding factor between promotion and another season in the Championship.