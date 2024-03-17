Highlights Hull struggled post-relegation in 2017/18.

In contrast to the club's current predicament, the 2017/18 season was one of frustration for all connected to Hull City.

Having fallen short in their aims of maintaining their top flight status under Marco Silva's management, his successor Leonid Slutsky was tasked with moulding a squad capable of challenging at the top end of the Championship under the Allam family's tightened financial constraints, regardless of receiving parachute payments.

The season was full of high-scoring encounters given Hull's attacking ability and defensive inefficiencies in equal measure. However, a number of signings from across the season will not be viewed with great fondness, as Slutsky was eventually replaced by Nigel Adkins, who eventually stabilised the side in the campaign's latter stages.

Hull City's far from effective transfer business

As is the case with any side which suffers relegation from the Premier League, a number of key players are touted by those in the top flight or in Europe.

Hull saw eventual Premier League and UEFA Champions League winner Andy Robertson join Liverpool for a staggering small £8m fee, given his future exploits, with midfielder Kevin Stewart moving the other way across the M62 - it's quite clear who the winners were in that deal, as Stewart made 78 appearances for The Tigers, but ended his three-year period with relegation in a dismal second half of the 2019/20 campaign.

The spine of the side built by Steve Bruce was beginning to be ripped up across the summer, as the likes of Harry Maguire, Tom Huddlestone, Sam Clucas, Curtis Davies and Ahmed Elmohamady also moved elsewhere.

Replacements at the time that were viewed as cost-effective came in the form of Jon Toral, who was signed for £3m from Arsenal. The Spaniard had shown previous signs of promise at Championship level, having racked up eight goals and four assists for Birmingham City just two years previous, but his time in East Yorkshire was ravaged by injury, only making 56 appearances in three years, before Hull were forced to accept yet another loss on a transfer from a period of mismanagement.

What perhaps hammers home the lack of sustainability that plagued Hull throughout this period is that, excluding the loan signings of Harry Wilson, Ola Aina, Fikayo Tomori and Michael Hector - many of whom have gone onto enjoy successful careers - none of the 10 permanent signings made under Slutsky or Adkins in 17/18 lasted longer than three years at the then-named KCOM Stadium.

Those included Jackson Irvine and Nouha Dicko, who both netted against Hull weeks before signing late in the summer window. However, it was the Australian who would have the greater impact, with Dicko never justifying his £3.5m price tag from Wolves, scoring just six times for the club.

It also saw former loanee Fraizer Campbell return to East Yorkshire, nine years after his 15 goals aided the club's first ever promotion in their play-off success over Bristol City, where he assisted Dean Windass' famous volley.

Hull City's 2017/18 Championship season

As previously mentioned, there were a number of high-scoring encounters across the campaign, but the Tigers were massively inconsistent and at one point, could have been involved in a relegation battle at the very end of the season had form from March onwards not significantly improved following Abel Hernandez's return to fitness, as he netted eight times in just 10 appearances all season.

Slutsky was without the services of the Uruguayan, who was renowned for his ability in the second tier from the third game of the season after he sustained an achilles problem, which also played a huge part in the team's slow start, as he resigned after a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on December 2nd 2017, with a tally of just 19 points from 20 games.

It took Adkins a number of weeks to get the support of dwindling crowds onside amid ongoing boardroom battles, as the former Scunthorpe boss only recorded three victories in his first 15 league games, before going on to lose just three of the final 11 games of the season, which saw the Tigers' survival confirmed with three games to spare after a remarkable 5-5 draw away to Bristol City.

Hull were by far and away the top scorers in the bottom half with 70 strikes - equal to Derby County who finished in sixth - which is in no small part down to results like 4-1 and 5-0 hammerings in their two encounters with Burton Albion, 4-0 home successes over Bolton and QPR and their biggest win of the season, 6-1 at home to Birmingham in September 2017.

However, they also shipped the same amount of goals at an alarming rate on occasions, which included a 4-1 defeat at Sheffield United in November 2017, where Leon Clarke netted four times in the second half to more than cancel out a Kamil Grosicki thunderbolt.

The emergence of Jarrod Bowen, who was the club's top scorer with 15 goals in all competitions, is what many supporters will remember this period of the club's history for, as mismanagement meant that many were disillusioned with the running of the club, echoed with a number of the aforementioned transfer dealings.