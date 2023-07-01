Hull City are not in the race for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng, according to Hull Live.

This is despite the fact a report had said that the Tigers had launched an offer to lure him away from Loftus Road, with Liam Rosenior's side arguably needing a shot-stopper to come in following the departure of Karl Darlow, who has returned to Newcastle United.

Matt Ingram is a good option for the club - but there has been a decent amount of competition for a starting spot in the goalkeeping department in recent seasons due to the likes of Darlow and Chelsea's Nathan Baxter coming in.

Darlow is believed to be on their radar still, but Baxter won't be coming back after joining Bolton Wanderers and it doesn't seem as though Dieng will be coming to the MKM Stadium either, as things stand.

Who is interested in Seny Dieng?

Football Insider believes Middlesbrough have submitted an offer for the Senegal international - and that's something that makes sense considering Zack Steffen's departures.

Other players like Liam Roberts and Sol Brynn may be able to step up to the plate, but Michael Carrick may want a more accomplished player between the sticks as Boro look to secure promotion next term.

Reims have also been linked with a move for him on numerous occasions this year - but it's unclear whether he would be open to a move to France.

The advantage for both of these sides is the fact Dieng only has one year left on his contract at Loftus Road, which could make him a reasonably cheap addition.

Should Hull City change their stance and make a move for Seny Dieng?

Dieng is an experienced keeper at this level and if Hull can afford to bring him in, they should look to do so because he would be a solid addition.

The fact he only has one year left on his contract in the English capital should make him a reasonably cheap addition - and it would be ideal if the Tigers brought in a permanent stopper so they can have the same man in goal for at least two or three seasons in a row.

Changing goalkeepers every year probably won't benefit them, so someone like Dieng could be a useful addition.

He isn't exactly in the latter stages of his career either, so he could enjoy a long-lasting spell in East Yorkshire.

And this could be a good move for Dieng - because Hull will want to compete for promotion under Rosenior.