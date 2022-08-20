Hull City transfer update revealed on pursuit of Watford player

Watford man Jeremy Ngakia remains a priority target at right-back for Championship rivals Hull City, as per an update from Hull Live journalist Baz Cooper.

The 21-year-old hasn’t exactly been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Hornets this term, appearing just three times on the bench, failing to make as single appearance and even missing out on the matchday squad altogether against West Bromwich Albion.

Although he hasn’t been a very regular figure for the Hertfordshire outfit since his arrival at Vicarage Road, appearing 25 times in the league during the promotion 2020/21 campaign before making 16 Premier League appearances last term, he will be disappointed not to have any competitive minutes under his belt this season.

The experienced Mario Gaspar seems to be ahead of him in the pecking order at this stage and looks set to remain there unless he becomes unavailable through an injury or suspension, potentially limiting Ngakia’s game time this term and beyond.

Hull are one side on the prowl for a new right-back despite already having captain Lewie Coyle as a starter there, with Josh Emmanuel currently out of action for undisclosed reasons.

And Ngakia remains their top target, though it remains to be seen whether the Hornets are willing to sanction this potential move with his potential departure leaving them short of options on the right.

The Verdict:

The Tigers are certainly in desperate need of another option on the right because they will leave themselves short if they are unable to get a deal over the line in this area.

Thankfully for them, they still have four loan spots free so they could pursue a temporary agreement for him if the Hornets would be open to this type of agreement, though Rob Edwards’ side may want money for him if they are to let him go.

That could enable them to bring in a replacement – but with the Tigers needing to abide by financial rules – they may not be able to fork out a considerable amount of money for him.

This could make this potential move a non-starter for them and it’s not as if they are likely to sell Jacob Greaves now with the defender putting pen to paper on a new contract at the MKM Stadium.

Ngakia wouldn’t be guaranteed a starting spot in Yorkshire either so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he rejected this move, though the Tigers surely have several irons in the fire considering this is a priority position to strengthen.