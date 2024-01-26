Highlights Hull City's hopes of signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson are fading.

The Tigers have moved on to other targets, although their bid is still on the table.

Benson is also attracting interest from Leeds United, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Birmingham City.

Hull City's hopes of recruiting Burnley winger Manuel Benson are "fading" at this stage, according to Hull Live.

This is despite the fact they have been able to recruit some excellent additions during the 2023/24 campaign, with Aston Villa's Jaden Philogene and the Clarets' midfielder Scott Twine being seen as excellent summer signings.

The Tigers' January business has been impressive too, with Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho joining for the remainder of the season despite interest from plenty of other clubs.

Hull City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jaden Philogene Aston Villa Permanent Aaron Connolly Brighton Permanent Ryan Allsop Cardiff City Permanent Jason Lokilo Sparta R. Permanent Xavier Simons Chelsea Permanent James Furlong Brighton Permanent Tyler Morton Liverpool Loan Liam Delap Man City Loan Ruben Vinagre Sporting CP Loan Scott Twine Burnley Loan Bora Aydinlik Fenerbahce Loan Billy Sharp LA Galaxy Free Fabio Carvalho Liverpool Loan Ivor Pandur Fortuna Sittard Permanent

And it looks as though Luton Town's Ryan Giles is set to join too, which is a real boost for a Hull side who could benefit from signing a left-back.

However, it doesn't seem as though the Tigers' business will be done even if they sign Giles, with the club thought to be keen on Benson.

Benson isn't just attracting interest from Hull at this point.

Leeds United and Southampton have also been linked with the player, with Elland Road and St Mary's both attractive destinations considering both teams mentioned are likely to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

Another promotion candidate, Ipswich Town, have now joined the race to register his signature and so have Birmingham City.

Hull could potentially fancy their chances of beating Blues to his signature - but Tony Mowbray has a good track record of developing players and that could appeal to Benson - who will be keen to start regularly and develop into an even better asset during the second half of this season.

He may only get the opportunity to do that if he goes out on loan, but a move to the MKM Stadium may not become a reality.

Hull's bid is still on the table at this point, according to Hull Live, but they have also moved on to other targets in case they don't secure a move for the Belgian wide man.

Manuel Benson should push for move

Benson needs to be pushing for a move - because that's the only way he can all but guarantee himself regular first-team football.

A switch to Hull would probably do that and he would probably thrive considering some of the other players that are currently at the MKM Stadium.

He could combine extremely well with Carvalho, so a switch to East Yorkshire may be appealing for him.

What Benson needs to do is seek assurances that he will win regular starts wherever he goes, because that's the only way he will be able to improve.

He could make some improvements in training, but unless he takes that into a match situation and shows he's capable of showing those improvements, all that work on the training ground will be for nothing.