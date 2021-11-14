Hull City transfer talking points: Lewis-Potter interest, Pattison pursuit, will potential takeover bring funds?

It has been a difficult return to the Championship for Hull City so far this season.

Last Saturday’s 2-0 win away to fellow struggles Barnsley was just a third victory in 17 league games since the start of the campaign.

That means the Tigers currently 22nd in the Championship table, three points adrift of safety, but with time remaining in the season to turn things around.

Indeed, the business Hull are able to do when the transfer window reopens in January could prove key to their chances of avoiding relegation back to League One.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the main transfer talking points at Hull in the lead-up to the January window, right here.

Can they keep Keane Lewis-Potter?

One piece of business that could prove crucial for Hull in their battle against relegation, revolves not around brining someone in, but keeping a key player they already have.

Even at the age of 20, Keane Lewis-Potter has emerged as a key player in this Hull side, and he is currently their top scorer this season, albeit with only three goals.

Never the less, that has seen him linked with Premier League sides such as Southampton and West Ham recently, and while losing him to the top-flight would be a big blow – just as losing Jarrod Bowen was the last time they went on to suffer relegation from this division – keeping him would be a big show of intent.

Will they win the race for Alex Pattison?

In terms of incomings, one transfer battle for those of a Hull City persuasion will be wanting to keep an eye on, focuses on Harrogate Town’s Alex Pattison.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, the Tigers are interested in a move for the 24-year-old, who only joined Harrogate from Wycombe this summer, although fellow Championship sides Barnsley, Blackpool, Luton and Swansea are also understood to be keen on the midfielder.

But with five goals and three assists in 14 league games for Harrogate this season, Pattison could add a useful attacking outlet for Grant McCann’s side, if they win the battle for his signature, and he adapts to that step back up to the Championship.

Will the prospective takeover bring new funds?

It is likely that investment in the squad will be crucial to Hull’s chances of staying up this season, so fans of the club will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the takeover talks surrounding the club.

Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali is working towards a takeover of the club, which could change their prospects for the January window considerably.

Once a takeover is completed, Ilicali will need to convince supporters of his passion and commitment to the club, and not only would paying for some significant new signings do that, but that the quality they could bring, could be crucial in helping the club to avoid relegation.