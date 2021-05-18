Hull City transfer stance on Sheffield United man becomes clearer

Hull City are said to be keen on signing Regan Slater permanently from Sheffield United this summer, with Hull Live reporting that the club are looking to tie up a deal for the youngster.

The 21-year-old midfielder previously arrived at the KCOM Stadium back in September of last year on loan from the Blades and went on to become a key figure in Hull’s route back to the Sky Bet Championship as they claimed the League One title at the first time of asking.

Slater was previously set to be out of contract in June until the relegated Premier League side activated a one year extension option in his contract, meaning that the Tigers will have to pay a fee to get their man this summer.

This means that there is some way to go before a deal can be concluded for the United academy product, who was previously quick to state that he’d be open to coming back to the club if the opportunity arose:

“It’s very nice to know when people are singing your praises. If it doesn’t work at Sheffield United then I’d love to see the fans in the KCOM.”

The midfielder played his part in 32 games across all competitions for Grant McCann’s men and therefore it is understandable that they want to bring the player back for their impending return to the second tier.

The Verdict

Slater has already proven his abilities to the staff and fans at Hull City and he would be a great addition for the future given his age.

His future is still very much up in the air despite the contract extension clause being activated and much of what happens in the summer will be determined by who comes in as Sheffield United’s new manager.

He will undoubtedly want to see what the future holds for him at his boyhood club and as a result of this, he could well still stay at Bramall Lane.

Most importantly from a hull perspective however, the player would be open to the move and that can only work in their favour when they head to the negotiation table with the Blades.