Highlights Hull City is open to selling Oscar Estupinan this summer if he wants to leave.

Several clubs in Spain are said to be keen, with Granada and Real Valladolid previously linked.

Estupinan has two years remaining on his contract with Hull City.

Oscar Estupinan took to life in the Championship like a duck to water upon his arrival at Hull City last summer.

Indeed, the Colombian netted seven goals in his first six league games for the Tigers, but unfortunately, could not quite sustain that prolific rate.

By the end of the campaign, for example, Estupinan had just 13 goals to his name in the Championship in 35 league appearances.

Perhaps because of this, Hull City and Liam Rosenior have looked to the transfer market for attacking reinforcements this summer.

The club have already signed Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap on a permanent and a loan deal respectively, and reports suggest they are also in for Aston Villa's Keinan Davis..

What is Hull City's stance on Oscar Estupinan this summer?

Perhaps because of the above, it appears that Hull City are ready to cash in on Oscar Estupinan this summer.

That is according to Alan Nixon's report via Patreon this morning.

Nixon reports that will only be the case if Estupinan wants to go, though.

Interestingly, Nixon also reveals that the club accepted a bid of just over £3 million from a 'mystery European club' but that Estupinan did not fancy the move, so it did not proceed.

Nixon's report suggests more interest could materialise in the coming days, though.

Which clubs have been linked with Hull City's Oscar Estupinan?

All of the above comes amid recent reports that two clubs in Spain are eyeing a move for Estupinan this summer.

Indeed, according to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, several clubs in Spain have their eyes on Estupinan, with Granada and Real Valladolid among those names.

Merlo, though, revealed that a possible departure for the striker could be a loan deal with an option or obligation to purchase.

How long does Oscar Estupinan have left on his Hull City contract?

Having put pen to paper on a three-year deal last summer, Hull City are in a decent position when it comes to Oscar Estupinan's contract.

Indeed, the Colombian striker is contracted to the Tigers until the summer of 2025, meaning he has two years left.

This does not put Hull in any position where they need to cash in as there is no risk of losing him on a free transfer just yet.

Should Hull City cash in on Oscar Estupinan?

If Liam Rosenior does not fancy the player, and they are going to bring in Keinan Davis on top of their other forward additions, Hull City should try to cash in on Estupinan.

As evidenced by a £3 million bid already this summer, mentioned above, Estupinan could net the club a significant amount of cash, which could in turn help them bring in further additions before the deadline.

It will certainly be interesting to see if clubs do come in with further bids.