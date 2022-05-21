Hull City transfer stance emerges as club wait on Chelsea agreement

Hull City vice-chairman, Tan Kesler, has revealed that the club have goalkeeping targets beyond Nathan Baxter if they cannot strike another agreement with Chelsea for his service.

Baxter excelled for The Tigers in his 16 Championship appearances last season, complementing Matt Ingram.

Ingram spent time with Luton Town on emergency loan for their play-off campaign, although this report from Hull Live indicates they want to retain him, alongside Baxter next season.

However, Chelsea’s ongoing takeover is making a deal for Baxter wait and it’s been revealed by Kesler that Hull do have other options to consider if they can’t get the loanee back in their colours next season.

Kesler told Hull Live: “We need to wait because of Chelsea, not because of our desire to wait or anything else. We have options, we have such a good team and we have experts in our group identifying the players. We have in-club recruitment giving us scientific reasoning if we should and shouldn’t sign them and in the end, we present this to the coach.

“We do have options and we’d be happy if Nathan (returned).In Nathan and Matt, they came together well and compliment each other well. If not, there are options on the table to be discussed. I want to say, the window is not open yet and we’re discussing transfers. We need it to be open so we can conclude all these transfers.”

Despite some encouraging individual campaigns within the Hull squad, 2021/22 was a year of solidifying their place back in the Championship and staying clear of the relegation zone.

The Tigers eventually finished 19th in table under the management of Shota Arveladze, with optimism growing after the club’s takeover.

The Verdict

Hull want Baxter back and that’s completely understandable after the impact he had on loan.

However, they can’t wait forever for the Chelsea takeover to go through and the goalkeeper to become available.

Plans will already be in place for 2022/23 and Hull can’t stand still over the course of a summer that will absolutely fly by.

It’s a very measured approach at board level, which is just what the club needs at this stage.

