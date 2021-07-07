Hull City transfer round-up: Striker competition emerges, 24-year-old linked as manager makes admission over defensive target

It has already been a busy start to the summer transfer window for Hull City.

After securing promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt with the League One title last season, the Tigers have been doing plenty of business as they prepare for their return to the second-tier.

Midfielders Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Randell Williams have all joined the club on a permanent basis, while Nathan Baxter and Ryan Longman have joined on loan from Chelsea and Brighton respectively.

However, it seems there could still be a few more deals for the Tigers to get done, and here, we’ve a look at the biggest Hull City transfer stories to have emerged over the past few days.

Stoke enter Dion Charles race

It was reported earlier this year that Hull are keen on a deal for Dion Charles, following the striker’s prolific season with Accrington Stanley.

However, it seems that the Tigers are not alone with their interest in Charles, with next season’s Championship rivals Stoke City now also thought to be keen on the 25-year-old, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

But whichever team does win the race for Charles, it appears that signing the striker will not be cheap, with Stanley said to be demanding a fee of around £2million for the forward, who scored 20 goals last season.

Bersant Celina links emerge

Another attacking target who appears to have emerged for Hull recently, is winger Bersant Celina.

The Kosovo international only left Swansea to join Dijon last summer, but after the club’s relegation from the French top-flight last season, it was reported that Ipswich, who previously had Celina on loan in 2017/18, are keen to bring the 24-year-old back to the club.

However, subsequent updates from the East Anglian Daily Times now say that Ipswich are concerned about missing out on Celina to clubs further up the Football League, with Hull and Coventry also said to be keen on the winger.

Manager makes Terrell Thomas admission

From a defensive perspective, one player who it seems Hull may be in with a chance of sealing a deal for, is AFC Wimbledon’s Terell Thomas.

Despite links with the likes of Blackburn, Barnsley and Sunderland, it was reported by Hull Live last week that Hull are leading the race for the centre back, and the Tigers’ chances of completing this signing now appear to have been given a boost.

Speaking recently, AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson confirmed that Thomas will not be returning to the club for next season, having turned down a new deal with the club, with his current contract having expired this summer, opening the door for a potential move to Hull for the defender.