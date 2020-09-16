Hull City transfer round-up: Potential arrival from Leeds United, interest in Liverpool man & a done deal

Hull City began life back in League One with an encouraging performance against Gillingham on Saturday, with Grant McCann’s side winning 2-0.

Attention tonight turns to a trip to Elland Road as they take on Leeds in the League Cup and look to add a Premier League scalp to that Gillingham victory.

However, bubbling away in the background is the ongoing transfer window, with Hull working on deals to bolster McCann’s squad.

We begin our transfer round-up with a done deal…

Tom Mayer

Hull moved to announce the signing of Mayer on a free transfer at the start of the week.

The 25-year-old was previously on the books with Austrian side, SC Austria Lustenau, who he scored 15 goals for in 29 appearances last season. In addition to that, the striker registered six assists.

It’s a two-year deal for Mayer at Hull, with an option of a third.

Robbie Gotts

Over the weekend it was confirmed by Alan Nixon that Hull were back in the race to sign Leeds midfielder Robbie Gotts.

Gotts had looked destined for a loan with Huddersfield in the Championship, but things haven’t materialised.

There’s still interest from the Tigers and a decision is expected to be made in the coming days.

Ben Woodburn

The Liverpool youngster is attracting strong interest from Hull, according to GOAL.

The forward’s career hasn’t quite taken off like many expected it to, with a loan spell at Sheffield United hardly inspiring.

Woodburn was with Oxford last season and reached the play-off final, with Hull now the latest EFL side with an interest in signing the Welshman.