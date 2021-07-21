Hull City are facing a difficult task now during the rest of the summer transfer window in terms of adding more quality to their squad given they remain under an embargo.

The Tigers’ squad under the transfer embargo is not permitted to contain any more than 23 players and at the moment it is 24 players strong. That means they are going to have to ship out some more of their fringe options if they are going to be able to have the room to make further additions.

Even if Hull could find room in their squad, they would be limited to just free-agents and loan signings anyway. That means that the Tigers are going to be at risk of losing out on transfer targets to other sides in the remaining weeks of the window.

There have been one or two reports emerging over potential changes to the situations of some reported targets of Hull this summer. So, here we take a look at the latest transfer news concerning the Tigers…

Update emerges over Middlesbrough’s stance on Chuba Akpom

According to the latest report from AllNigerianSoccer.com, Middlesbrough are willing to allow forward Chuba Akpom to leave the Riverside Stadium this summer.

However, it is believed that Neil Warnock is only prepared to sanction a loan move for the striker because he is concerned over the lack of forward depth he has available to him heading into next term.

The report from AllNigerianScoccer.com also revealed that Turkish side Besiktas are stepping up their efforts to secure Akpom’s signature this summer.

That comes with their other two targets of Luuk De Jong and Diego Costa now looking unlikely to be making the move to Tukey before the transfer window closes next month.

Hull have been linked with a potential move for Akpom earlier in the summer, but the forward has always seemed an unlikely signing for the Tigers, despite Middlesbrough being willing to do a deal over him given he is out of favour under Warnock.

Update emerges on Gavin Whyte’s situation at Cardiff as Hull circle

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has suggested that reported Hull City target Gavin Whyte is interesting a lot of clubs this summer who are keen to secure a loan deal for him. However, he revealed that the Bluebirds are yet to make a decision over his future at this stage.

It has been reported by Wales Online that Hull have expressed an interest in re-signing Whyte this summer from Cardiff following his move to the KCOM Stadium in January. While it is also believed that League One Oxford United are also amongst the sides that are keen to secure his services.

Whyte though has been featuring in pre-season for the Bluebirds and it seems that they have yet to make a call on whether it is best to keep hold of him or loan him out. Hull will be hoping that the Bluebirds do eventually elect to allow him to make another temporary switch but will have to face a nervous wait for now.