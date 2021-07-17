Hull City transfer round-up: James Scott’s situation becomes clearer, update on midfield target emerges

Hull City have managed to make progress this summer with the additions they have made to their squad following their promotion from League One despite operating under a transfer embargo.

The transfer embargo that the Tigers are under this summer has seen them limited to signing just free agents and loan players.

However, it has been reported by Hull Live that would have been the case irrespective of the embargo due to the financial constraints around football at the moment.

Despite the embargo, Hull have still managed to secure the arrivals of the likes of Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Randell Williams on free transfers and then also brought in Nathan Baxter and Ryan Longman on loan from Chelsea and Brighton respectively.

There is still work to be done though for Hull with their squad in terms of potential incomings and outgoings before the window closes. The Tigers will hope to get that sorted as soon as possible so that they can be aware of their squad situation ahead of next term.

With that in mind, here we take a look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Tigers…

James Scott close to Hull departure as issue emerges

According to Hull Live, under the current rules of Hull’s transfer embargo their squad is not permitted to be more than 23-players strong and at the moment they have a squad of 24.

That means that players are going to have to be allowed to leave the club before the transfer window comes to a close.

That news comes amid Football League World’s understanding that Scott has emerged as a potential transfer target for the likes of Hearts and Dudee United are leading the race to secure his signature on a loan deal.

It is also understood that both St Johnstone and St Mirren would also be interested in making a temporary move for the 20-year-old.

Hull Live’s update reaffirms that Scott is thought to be close to securing an exit from the KCOM Stadium this summer, although the report added that one issue for the Tigers could be that even if he leaves on loan he would still be classed as an existing member of their squad.

That means allowing the 20-year-old to leave would only help their embargo situation if it was permanent.

Neil Warnock opens door for Lewis Wing exit amid Hull interest

Despite the limitations being placed on Hull by their transfer embargo they have still been linked with a potential move for Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing this summer.

That comes with him facing an uncertain future at Boro following his loan spell with Rotherham United in the second half of last term.

There have been reports that Rotherham are interested in re-signing Wing, while it is also believed that Sheffield Wednesday have had the midfielder on their transfer radar.

However, Hull Live have reported recently that the Tigers are unlikely to be able to sign Wing this summer due to Middlesbrough being likely to command a significant fee for him.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock though has now suggested that Wing could be allowed to leave Boro this summer as part of a potential swap deal.

He said: “A lot would depend on the offers we get for these players.

“I’m more concerned with players, you talk about Coulson and Wingy, it’s players I want, so I’m trying to do more with swapping players than I am letting players go. We haven’t got enough bodies at the minute.”

That could potentially help Hull secure a move for Wing by allowing them to also get rid of a player at the same time so that their squad size did not increase. Although it remains to be seen whether that will be a move that interests either club.