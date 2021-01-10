Hull City transfer round-up: de Wijs update provided, Premier League youngster linked, McCann’s transfer message

Hull City are in a very good position as they look to win promotion back to the Championship, although the January window could be pivotal to those chances.

The Tigers have already suffered with Bristol City recalling Hakeeb Adelakun, whilst Tom Eaves was forced off in the draw with Sunderland last night because of a calf issue.

Therefore, it could be a busy few weeks for Grant McCann, and here we look at some of the latest transfer rumours involving the League One outfit…

Jordy de Wijs on the way out

There looks set to be another exit on the cards for Hull, with defender Jordy de Wijs set to join QPR.

It has been reported that a move to capital will be on loan initially, with the possibility of a permanent switch in the summer. The Dutchman has been on the fringes this season, whilst his departure would free up more funds to bring new players in.

McCann coy on Holland talk

Adelakun’s return to Ashton Gate means that McCann needs a forward-thinking player to arrive this month, and there have been suggestions that Nathan Holland could sign from West Ham.

Yet, when speaking to the press after last night’s game, the Tigers chief wouldn’t be drawn on whether the 22-year-old is a target.

Boss delivers transfer update

Even though he wouldn’t be drawn on specific names, McCann made it clear to the Hull Daily Mail that he is expecting new signings to arrive before the deadline.

“We are looking to strengthen, there’s no question about that.”

So, the manager will be hoping it’s a case of the sooner the better. Hull are back in action when they welcome Blackpool to the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.