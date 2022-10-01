Hull City transfer revelation emerges on Middlesbrough summer signing

Hull City recruitment figure Lee Darnbrough and his team identified Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Mowatt as a potential target for the Tigers in the summer, according to Hull Live journalist Barry Cooper.

The 27-year-old endured a mixed first season at West Bromwich Albion last term following his move from Barnsley – and though he was playing under a familiar face in Valerien Ismael – he was unable to hit the heights he did at Oakwell.

Appearing 36 times in all competitions for the Baggies, he still recorded a respectable four goals and two assists, but didn’t look set to be a huge part of current manager Steve Bruce’s plans with John Swift and Okay Yoksulu joining on free transfers this summer and Jayson Molumby making his move from Brighton and Hove Albion permanent.

With this, a loan move to the Riverside Stadium was sanctioned, with Chris Wilder needing a replacement for Marcus Tavernier following his move to AFC Bournemouth.

It’s currently unclear whether he will be able to return to the form that saw him play a key part in guiding the Tykes to the play-offs during the 2020/21 campaign – but his mixed season last term didn’t put other clubs off him.

Not only were Boro interested in taking him away from The Hawthorns – but it has also transpired that Hull’s recruitment team had an eye on him too.

The Verdict:

In the end, it’s perhaps no surprise that they didn’t go for Mowatt with Jean Michael Seri and Ozan Tufan coming in instead.

Despite being released by Fulham in the summer, Seri played a key part in the Cottagers’ promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking and looked to be an excellent addition for the East Yorkshire out.

Tufan, meanwhile, didn’t enjoy the best time at Watford last season but has a decent amount of international experience under his belt and will have been familiar to owner Acun Ilicali.

Ryan Woods seems like a decent replacement for former captain Richie Smallwood considering the second-tier experience he has – and with Xavier Simons coming in – that has helped to bolster the Tigers’ midfield.

This is why they probably won’t regret not recruiting Mowatt, although he can be a real asset for most teams in the division when on top form.

We will never know whether he could have returned to his best at the MKM Stadium, though it may have been doubtful with his playing time potentially being limited if he had joined.