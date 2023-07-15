Hull City engaged in extensive talks with Chiedozie Ogbene before his move to Luton Town, according to a report from Hull Live.

The Republic of Ireland international had been a free agent with his contract at Rotherham United coming to an end - and there had been plenty of interest in his signature in recent windows.

Who was linked with a move for Chiedozie Ogbene?

Millwall and Swansea City are two sides that have been linked with him - and Sheffield Wednesday were believed to be interested in the versatile forward this summer.

Having already signed Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith from the Millers last year, the Owls threatened to recruit another one of Rotherham's best assets this year but they never made a formal offer.

And in the end, it was Premier League outfit Luton who managed to win the race for his signature, with their top-flight status potentially paying dividends in their quest to get a deal over the line.

How would have Chiedozie Ogbene fitted into Hull City's side?

This very much depends on which formation Liam Rosenior wants to go with next season.

Ogbene can operate on the wing, at wing-back and as a central striker, with the player proving his worth in the latter position during the 2022/23 campaign.

They also have a decent number of options both on the wing and up top, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh able to operate in both positions and Liam Delap joining as a forward option.

But with Ogbene's ability to operate in three positions, he would have been a good squad option to have.

The Tigers may not have been able to guarantee him a huge amount of game time and that's one reason why they may have struggled to get a deal over the line.

However, how much game time he would have got at the MKM Stadium may have depended on potential departures.

Would Chiedozie Ogbene have been a good signing for Hull City?

There's one big reason why he would have been a good signing: he was free.

Hull spent a decent amount in the transfer market last summer and although they sold Keane Lewis-Potter, they still need to ensure they are doing everything they can to abide by the EFL's financial rules.

Utilising the loan and free agent markets this summer will be important, so bringing in Ogbene would have been good if he was prepared to accept a reasonable wage.

Considering they have wing and striker options though, his switch to Luton isn't a disaster for the Tigers who still have the opportunity to pull off some excellent signings before the window closes.

Ogbene would have been a good addition though and considering the player previously played in Yorkshire for Rotherham, it may not have taken him too long to settle down at Hull.

At 26, he would have only gone on to improve further and even if things hadn't worked out for him in East Yorkshire, he could have been sold on for a decent amount in the future.

The player would have also been taking a step up by joining Hull, but Luton is a further step up from that and the opportunity to join Rob Edwards' side would have been too difficult to turn down.