Hull City transfer revelation emerges on departing 27-year-old

Hull City midfielder George Honeyman sought a move away from his current side partly because of the fact he wouldn’t have been included in Shota Arveladze’s starting lineup next season, according to Hull Live.

The 27-year-old is set to link up with Championship rivals Millwall after undergoing a medical yesterday, with Gary Rowett currently in need of another advanced midfielder following the departures of Luke Freeman and Sheyi Ojo.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have missed out on previous target and another attacking midfielder in Scott Twine who opted to link up with fellow second-tier side Burnley, with Acun Ilicali’s £3m bid not being enough to lure him to the MKM Stadium.

Literally 99% of Hull City supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this Tigers quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were Hull City founded? 1889 1901 1904 1906

Despite failing to get this agreement over the line, they have reportedly sanctioned a move for the 27-year-old who was a regular starter last season after playing a big part in helping the East Yorkshire outfit get back to the second tier at the first time of asking during the 2020/21 campaign.

And recording five goals and five assists in 35 competitive appearances last term, he was a key figure along with Keane Lewis-Potter in helping Arveladze’s side to secure their second-tier safety.

With this, he was offered a new long-term deal to stay put at the MKM Stadium but the fact he wouldn’t have been included in the Tigers’ starting lineup next season is a key reason why he opted to move away instead.

The Verdict:

Considering the 27-year-old can do a decent job in the second tier, he has been potentially wise in making a move away and he could potentially be a starter alongside Zian Flemming as another creative player.

They need more creators following the departure of Jed Wallace, so having two advanced midfielders in the starting lineup would make sense to fill that void and there’s every chance the Lions could be competing for promotion again next season.

It’s not as if Rowett’s side will be splashing the cash in future windows either unless they get to the top flight so he’s unlikely to be replaced by a big-money signing in the starting lineup, potentially giving him a wonderful opportunity to be one of the first names on the teamsheet at The Den for the next few years.

After that, he can then assess his options but for now, the midfielder is coming up to the peak of his career and he should be looking to play as regularly as possible. Because of this, his move to The Den makes sense because he could contribute heavily to Millwall’s cause.

For Hull, it’s quite a gamble to let him go but in their quest to freshen things up and evolve under owner Ilicali, this could be a good transfer for all parties.