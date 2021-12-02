Hull City transfer plans outlined following recent takeover update

Prospective Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is said to be keen on bolstering the club’s existing squad in the January transfer window, as per a recent report by Hull Live.

The Tigers are currently occupying 19th place after going on a recent winning run, however Ilicali is keen to add further depth and quality to the team in order to avoid seeing the club dragged back into a relegation battle.

Grant McCann previously came under increasing pressure from some quarters earlier in the campaign, however things are looking a lot brighter for the manager after his side picked up victories over the likes of Barnsley, Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Millwall.

This has in turn helped to lift them away from the dreaded red line of the relegation zone and now the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit are determined to preserve their Championship status after winning the League One title last season.

Meanwhile Hull will be back in league action this weekend as they travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday to take on Reading.

The Verdict

One area that Hull could look to strengthen is in the striking department, with neither Josh Magennis nor Tom Eaves having made a lasting impact this season.

Eaves even looked on the verge of leaving the club at one point, so there is potential for that possibility to be revisited in the new year.

Getting either one of these centre forwards off the wage bill could open the door for a potential loan or permanent signing if McCann sees it as an area of weakness.

It will certainly be intriguing to see what business gets done at the MKM Stadium.