Hull City loanee Karl Darlow could leave Newcastle United once again in the summer transfer window, as the goalkeeper's parent-club continue building towards establishing themselves in the top-six in the Premier League.

Darlow has made 100 appearances for Newcastle during his stint at St James' Park. However, his last Premier League appearance came in November 2021, with the 32-year-old somewhat left behind during Eddie Howe's regime. He's played for the Magpies only once in 2022/23 - an EFL Cup win over Tranmere Rovers - before moving to Hull in January.

A report from The Athletic has looked ahead to what Newcastle's summer transfer window might look like in terms of incomings and outgoings, brushing over the fact that Darlow could be one of four players set for the exit door come the summer.

"Jamaal Lascelles, Emi Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Karl Darlow could leave," they simply write.

Darlow is contracted at Newcastle until the summer of 2025, and whilst it's not clear what kind of agreement it would take to lure him back out of the North East in the summer, you'd imagine both loan and permanent offers would be considered.

Since joining Hull, Darlow has played five times in the Championship, starting the last five games in-goal for Liam Rosenior's side.

He's conceded six goals across those five games - three of which came against league leaders Burnley - and he's managed to keep a clean sheet in Hull's 2-0 win over West Brom. During the run of five game Darlow has completed 90 minutes in, the Tigers have collected five points.

Matt Ingram has played 21 times for Hull this season and Nathan Baxter has played a further 12 games in-goal for the Tigers. The latter has an ankle injury that's prompted the deal for Darlow, yet Hull haven't had a consistent No.1 this season in the Championship.

The Verdict

There's a fair bit for Hull to weigh up when it comes to their goalkeeping department beyond the 2022/23 campaign.

The fact that Ingram and Baxter have both played 10+ fixtures each, with Darlow well on the way to that as well, it's obvious that there's no settled goalkeeping option at the club. That's not ideal at all and it's very difficult to build when you are chopping and changing a key position.

Recruitment in the position will be at the forefront of Hull's minds in the summer and Darlow will be someone to consider. He will seemingly be available, too.

