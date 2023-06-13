It's been a quiet off-season so far for Hull City when you compare it to last summer.

This time last year, Hull were adding several players to their squad and didn't stop right up until the end of the transfer window.

Now, there's an air of pragmatism to recruitment under Liam Rosenior as the club looks to carefully add to what is shaping up to be a talented squad.

Plenty of recruitment still needs to be done, something supporters and management at the club will be aware of, just not to the extent of last season. It's likely players will leave the club before more come in, but that isn't stopping key areas needed additions this summer.

With Rosenior wanting to add around six new faces to his squad but have yet to add to their ranks in what will be a competitive transfer market.

With that in mind, we've summarised the latest transfer stories surrounding the Tigers as they look to build a squad capable of finishing higher than 15th next season.

Rosenior wants new players before Hull City's trip to Istanbul

Movement has been slow for Hull in the transfer window so far with the club yet to sign a player so far.

Rosenior is hoping that will change however, as he targets having at least three new faces in before Hull's training camp to Istanbul on July 2nd according to Hull Live.

In the same report, it has been suggested that Hull have agreed terms and fee for a player, with the club holding back until a replacement has been bought in.

It's a frustrating scenario that Hull finds itself in but one that could chance incredibly quickly.

Hull City face competition for Karl Darlow signature

Hull are looking to sign Karl Darlow from Newcastle on a permanent deal after a successful loan at the MKM Stadium last season.

However, they now face competition for his signature with Middlesbrough reportedly joining the race to sign the former Nottingham Forest stopper.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Boro want to add Darlow to their goalkeeping department after Zach Steffen returned to Manchester City from his loan spell.

Considering Darlow kept five clean sheets in his 12 games for the Tigers, it's no surprise that other clubs have come in for him.

Liam Rosenior will look elsewhere after Brighton forward link

Hull City are set to look elsewhere for a striker this summer, turning down the chance to sign Aaron Connolly on a permanent deal from Brighton.

Connolly impressed Rosenior when he was available last season, but it hasn't been enough to bring the Republic of Ireland international back to Humberside on a permanent deal.

Rosenior will instead look at other options to bolster his squad for the coming season.