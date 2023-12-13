Ahead of their trip to Middlesbrough, Hull City have been rocked by the news that star winger Jaden Philogene is set to be missing for the rest of 2023 and potentially longer.

Philogene, who has scored six goals and notched five assists as well, suffered a knee injury in the 2-0 away defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, and that is set to put him on the sidelines for a period of four to six weeks.

The transfer window cannot open soon enough for head coach Liam Rosenior and his recruitment team, with a few different areas of his squad in need of a bit of bolstering - let's look at the latest news coming out of the MKM Stadium with just three weeks to go until the mid-season market begins.

Rosenior responds to Kent transfer rumours

Reports from Türkiye - the home nation of Tigers owner Acun Ilicali and a country that much recruitment has been done from since his 2021 takeover - suggested last week that Fenerbahçe winger Ryan Kent was on Hull's radar ahead of the January window.

Since his free transfer switch from Rangers in the summer, Kent has failed to make much of an impact domestically and in European competition as well, and the 27-year-old could be heading back to Britain next month.

Related Middlesbrough v Hull: Sky Sports pundit predicts 1-goal game between Boro and Tigers Both sides are coming off the back of a defeat at the weekend, and David Prutton believes there won't be much in the contest

HullLive confirmed the club's interest in loaning Kent in, but typically, Liam Rosenior refused to budge when quizzed on the reports, but did hint that players would be incoming next month to bolster his squad.

“For me I don’t comment on other players at other clubs," Rosenior told BBC Radio Humberside.

"I focus on the work we do here. I focus on the bodies I have in the squad. We have a plan and we know what we want.

“I’ve never done it and I won’t start now - speaking about individual players at other clubs.”

“We’re working really hard (on the transfer front) to give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful for this season and that is all I can say.”

Norway international striker on Tigers radar

It's not just Kent that Hull are apparently looking at over at Fenerbahçe, with Turkish reporter Murat Zorlu - via BBO Sports - claiming that there is also interest in striker Joshua King as well.

The 31-year-old needs no introduction to Tigers fans having been on loan at the club in 2012 from Man United - which means Rosenior has played alongside him for the club, but nearly 12 years later he is a more experienced player, earning 62 caps for Norway and he also had a 16-goal season with Bournemouth in the top flight of English football.

King has played just five times in the Turkish Super Lig this season and spent time on the sidelines already with a muscle tear, and he appears to not be a first-choice attacker at the Istanbul outfit - much like Kent.

Hull among clubs keen on Charlton star

Back in September, Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop revealed that Hull, along with Championship rivals Swansea, had gone to scout out Charlton Athletic winger Corey Blackett-Taylor, who had been in decent form for the Addicks in League One at the time.

Now, it is claimed by Football Insider that the Tigers, along with Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle, are eyeing up a deal for the 26-year-old in January as he approaches the final six months of his contract at The Valley.

Blackett-Taylor has scored six times and also bagged six assists in 19 matches, and with Hull already confirmed to be looking at a winger in the form of Kent, the Charlton man could be a viable alternative.