Hull City will be targeting promotion to the Premier League next season after a strong seventh-placed finish last term.

Incomings and outgoings will play a large part in this, but with financial fair play rules keeping a watchful eye over the Tigers, there is little room for them to bring in big-money signings.

This monetary concern will mean that the loan market will once again have to be something that Hull look to utilise. Last year we saw them sign Fabio Carvalho, Liam Delap and Tyler Morton, who all had great seasons, so a return to this avenue is quite possible.

Additionally, to ease the strict FFP rules, Hull may be forced to sell some of their prized assets. So far, we have seen just one departure, with Ryan Allsop joining Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

With all this in mind, below we have detailed the latest transfer news regarding Hull City.

Jacob Greaves could be on the move

Jacob Greaves is a name on many fans' lips at the moment after a stellar season in the black and orange of Hull. The centre-back was placed in the Championship Team of the Year and picked up a hat-trick of accolades at the club's awards evening.

However, the centre-back's time at the club could be coming to an end, with several teams showing interest in purchasing the 23-year-old. On Tuesday, it was announced that Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town had made Greaves their number one target this summer in a bid to improve their side at the heart of defence.

However, Ipswich will face competition for his signature, with West Ham and Everton also interested. For the Toffees, they will have to rely on the sale of their star player, Jarrad Branthwaite, who is the subject of interest from Manchester United.

Hull fans will be concerned about the possible departure of their vice-captain and their owners' comments suggest they would not stand in his way if he pursued a move.

"I address him from here. Greaves, we need you. You are so good and please be with us, but if his brain and soul are completely with another club, we will not stop him."

For Hull, they will be desperate for Greaves to remain at the MKM. If he does and the Tigers achieve promotion, this would likely detract any interest with the club able to offer him first-tier football - but they may be powerless to stop him moving on in the next couple of months if a suitable offer arrives.

Ryan Giles worry for Hull City

Ryan Giles spent the second half of last season on loan at The MKM, with Luton Town offering the Tigers an option to buy him for £4 million.

At one point, this deal seemed like a formality, with Hull Live reporting that the switch had already been ratified by both parties. However, with no updates since Tigers fans will be concerned about the recent interest shown by one of Giles' former clubs, Middlesbrough.

For Boro, it will not be as simple as just paying £4 million as they are looking for a similar deal to the one Hull were offered in the January window. Even more concerning for the Tigers is that Giles would welcome a return to the Riverside this summer in a bid to replicate the stunning form he displayed in his previous spell there.

Ryan Giles 2022-23 season with Middlesbrough (FotMob) Appearances 45 Expected Assists 11.60 Assists 11 Chances Created 87 Successful Crosses 98

With new manager Tim Walter's plans for the squad currently unclear, the coming weeks should answer the questions regarding the Giles deal.

Hull City's striker search

An area that the club will be targeting this season is their front line. Last season we saw Liam Delap feature up top and a return for the Manchester City youngster is on the cards.

Despite this, it seems unlikely that this deal will come to fruition due to the £10 million valuation City will be holding out for. With this in mind, Hull have turned their attention to Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who had an impressive season on loan at Birmingham City last year.

With Stansfield fitting the profile, Hull may go all out to sign him on loan this summer, but it is believed that Marco Silva wants to give the youngster an opportunity at Craven Cottage in the 2024-25 campaign.

If able to secure his services, it would be a real statement of intent from the Tigers with Stansfield's exploits in the Championship only likely to develop with age.

Another known target is Lawrence Shankland, who scored 31 goals for Hearts last season. The 28-year-old has a valuation of £5 million and his stock will only rise if he can help Scotland qualify for the round of 16 in the European Championships.