Middlesbrough are eyeing a potential move to bring Ryan Giles back to the club from Hull City this January.

According to The Northern Echo, the Teesside outfit have the full-back on their radar, but an official approach has not yet been made.

The 24-year-old previously played for Michael Carrick’s side, helping the club gain a play-off place during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he has struggled for game time in the time since, having bounced around Luton Town and Hull up to this point, playing just 904 minutes in the Championship this season from 16 appearances.

Ryan Giles - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2023-24 17 (11) 0 (1) 2024-25 16 (11) 0 As of January 14th

Ryan Giles transfer verdict

When asked about whether it’s time to cash in on Giles, and for how much should he be sold for, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ryan Frankish claimed that a £3 million deal would be acceptable.

While it does mean that the Tigers will make a loss on his signing, he feels that Middlesbrough’s history with the player can be used to the club’s advantage in negotiations.

“He hasn’t worked out,” Frankish told Football League World.

“I think £3 million would be fair because fair enough his market current valuation is going to be far below what we paid for him but, at the end of the day, in the same breath, Boro know exactly what his potential is and it’s what got him his big move to Luton.

“I’d like to think our brain team know that Boro know that, if you know what I mean.

“So, I hope that, in negotiations, we can at least recoup 75 per cent of the money that we spent on him.

“Because it was crazy money to get tied into a deal as well.

“I just want to highlight as well that I really do wish him all the best, it just hasn’t worked out and I think a move away is best for everyone.”

Giles needs Middlesbrough move at this stage

Giles was excellent for Middlesbrough under Carrick, performing as a key part of the team when they finished fourth in the Championship in 2023.

This earned him a Premier League move to Luton, which just didn’t work out and the subsequent stint at Hull has similarly gone worse than expected.

A move back to the Riverside would be a positive step at this stage, as Giles is still only 24 and has time on his side to get back to his absolute best again.

A £3 million deal could be doable for Boro, but it remains to be seen whether the Tigers would be willing to make a loss on a signing they made last summer, bringing him in for around £4 million, via Hull Live.