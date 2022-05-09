Hull City transfer admission made on West Ham target’s future

Hull City boss Shota Arveladze has admitted financial factors will contribute to the fate of Keane Lewis-Potter with potential interest in his signature this summer, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

The 21-year-old has been key for the Tigers during their first season back in the Championship, making the step up seamlessly and proving to be their most influential player with 12 goals and four assists in the league this season.

Playing a part in every single second-tier game this season too, he has been a reliable figure for Grant McCann and successor Arveladze this season, undoubtedly playing a big part in keeping the East Yorkshire outfit afloat in their current division with ease.

They were forced to fend off interest in his signature during the winter window though with Premier League side Brentford’s £12m bid reported to have been rejected by then-new owner Acun Ilicali.

The latter previously said a £20m bid wasn’t even enough to lure him away from the MKM Stadium but with his contract expiring in 2023 with the club holding a 12-month extension option, the upcoming summer window may be their last opportunity to maximise their price tag.

And with Lewis-Potter not guaranteed to sign fresh terms at the club, Arveladze has admitted financial factors will play a part in deciding the England youth international’s future.

He said: “That’s the most difficult question.

“The chairman wants him. The coach – crazy about him. We’ll try to offer him the best we can for his future.

“It’s about financial and it’s also about his progress.”

The Verdict:

The 21-year-old effectively has two years left on his deal and this is why they may be wise to sell him now so they can generate the money needed to have a spending spree this summer but also remain within the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Some would argue that Lewis-Potter is too much of a crucial player to be let go at this stage and that the Tigers would risk falling down to the third tier again if they were to sell him on in the coming months.

However, Ilicali seems intent on levelling up the Tigers’ squad and with several talented free agents set to be available, they could bring in quite a few players in Lewis-Potter’s place to ensure they have the attacking firepower needed going forward.

Not only will these funds generated by his potential sale help them in attacking areas – but it may also help them defensively because the amount of money they would get for his services would enable them to improve their entire squad.

And departures of players on the expiration of their respective contracts at the MKM Stadium will leave them with space on their wage bill, so it could be an exciting summer at the club regardless of Lewis-Potter’s fate.