This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have been urged to consider bids for striker Oscar Estupinan if interest in him arrives in the Colombian this summer.

The Tigers recalled the forward from his loan spell with Brazilian side Bahia earlier in transfer window, with the agreement originally set to run until the end of 2024.

It remains to be seen whether the 27-year-old will be a part of Tim Walter’s long-term first team plans, but he is likely to receive playing time at the start of the campaign due to the sheer lack of options at the top end of the pitch for the East Yorkshire outfit.

However, owner Acun Ilicali has explained that he could yet still decide to sell the Colombian before the window shuts.

Oscar Estupinan - Hull City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 35 (29) 13 (1) 2023-24 4 (0) 0

Hull City fan pundit weighs in on Oscar Estupinan’s future

FLW’s Hull City fan pundit Ant Northgraves believes that Estupinan was brought back to the club early from his loan spell due to a lack of options in the first-team squad, and not because he is viewed at being a starting striker going forward once the August 30 transfer deadline hits.

But he has claimed that the club should look to cash in on him before the window shuts, if they are able to secure other forwards in the market, due to his likely high wages.

“I think Oscar was recalled on the premise that we just have no strikers at the club whatsoever,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“So they were hoping to obviously have one striker to start the season with, until we bring a few in, but I think apart from his purple patch in the first few months that we had with Oscar, I think he hasn’t really shown to us the technical ability in order to be a proper lone striker or hold up player.

“He doesn’t have that capacity in his play-style, he’s more of a poacher.

“He’s the kind of that you just want to leave in the box, and if the ball falls to him he’s going to put it away.

Related Hull City: Acun Ilicali sends Ryan Giles message to Middlesbrough Acun Ilicali has discussed the future of Ryan Giles at Hull City amid reported interest from Middlesbrough

“He’s not going to give you much other than that, he’s not going to link up play, or make darting runs out wide or things like that.

“But I think under a system that Walter is going to try and introduce, we’re going to be very attacking and putting a lot of crosses into the box.

“He might be a really good asset.

“We signed him for free, he’s probably on big wages, and if we can get a couple of million for him at least, I think it’s probably something that the club would consider doing, especially if they’re trying to pursue other striker targets.

“If Oscar is not going to be our first choice then it’s probably best to get his wages off the wage bill, but not until we’ve got replacements, because we just don’t have the strikers at the minute.”

Oscar Estupinan's estimated Hull City salary

According to estimated figures from Capology, Estupinan is earning £20,000 per week with Hull.

This makes him one of the highest earners in the squad, with a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

The Tigers are also at risk of losing him for nothing next year if they do not cash in on him now, which could be a financial blow to the club.

Hull have until August 30 to find a resolution to Estupinan’s future, as well as their search for other forwards, before the window shuts for the rest of the calendar year.

Hull City need to move quickly in order to bring in striker signings

If Estupinan has been brought back as a short-term stop-gap solution until the window shuts, then Hull better get a move on in finding other players to add to the squad.

They were unable to convince Kieffer Moore to join the club, with the Welshman instead opting for Sheffield United, whilst Brandon Thomas-Asante also u-turned on a move to the MKM Stadium in favour of Coventry City.

That was a blow to their transfer hopes, but they need to identify and secure alternative options, as going into the campaign with just Estupinan isn’t great.

Perhaps the Colombian can prove a good fit for Walter’s style of play, but the situation surrounding his contract also puts pressure on Hull to sell before the window shuts.

If Hull don't land any strikers within the next week or two though, they risk playing through the month of August very much under-strength, and it could be a negative start to Tim Walter's reign if they do not have a player to put the ball in the back of the net aside from Estupinan.