Hull City have been urged to look elsewhere by their fan pundit amid their complex deal for Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas.

The Humberside club were keen on making the winger their newest addition in January, with Hull Live reporting that they had agreed a deal with Huddersfield.

However, with no break clause in his loan contract at FC Nantes, the French club have the ultimatum of whether they want to keep him this month.

Despite Thomas reportedly being keen on coming back to England, Les Canaris have yet to sanction his wishes, and this makes a deal for the Tigers complicated.

Hull City urged to look past Sorba Thomas transfer due to complexity of deal

While they are still confident of securing a deal for the Welshman before February 3, the longer he remains abroad the more difficult it will become for Hull City.

This season he has managed just one goal and two assists in 838 minutes of Ligue 1 football, and Hull's fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, believes they need players now rather than waiting on Nantes to authorise his return.

"I think Sorba Thomas would be a fantastic signing for Hull City, but I have a weird feeling it isn't going to happen because of the complexity of the deal," said Frankish.

"It isn't like they (Hull) are going to be putting their heart and soul into Sorba Thomas, but it looked like we really wanted to get this done.

"It is all down to Nantes, really.

"I would still keep it on the back-burner, but we really need to be prioritising other targets now, as if you are starting negotiations all over again, it is a long time to wait.

"We have got games coming thick and fast, and we need players now.

"Yes, I would still be interested, but I wouldn't put my heart and soul into it."

Sorba Thomas would be an excellent addition for Hull City if a deal can be struck

If Hull are able to secure a deal before February 3rd, then Thomas would represent a smart piece of business.

The winger was signed by Huddersfield from Boreham Wood and his figures in the second tier stack up reasonably well.

Despite enduring relegation to the third tier last season, he managed to contribute four goals and nine assists. However, this fell short of his impressive 2021-22 campaign with the Terriers, where he delivered 19 contributions in all competitions.

This spark is exactly what the Tigers need as their big chances created rank 16th in the league, and they have found the back of the net just 27 times all season.

Thomas could go someway to resurrecting their form up top and with new striker Joe Gelhardt displaying his finishing prowess in midweek, Hull fans will want to see Thomas line up alongside him - that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon though, with Nantes holding all the power in this particular situation.