This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Hull City had an incredibly busy summer window as the squad had a major overhaul under new boss Tim Walter.

It was a frustrating window at times for the Tigers, and it was always going to be difficult for the club after they lost influential duo Jaden Philogene and Jacob Greaves.

However, selling the pair did allow the club to spend big money, and a whole host of new recruits arrived, with the squad looking in decent shape.

Hull City's Summer Signings (Source: Transfermarkt) Player Previous Club Mohamed Belloumi Farense Ryan Giles Luton Town Charlie Hughes Wigan Athletic Liam Millar Basel Mason Burstow Chelsea Marvin Mehlem Darmstadt Kasey Palmer Coventry City Anthony Racioppi Young Boys Cody Drameh Leeds United Abu Kamara Hull City Carl Rushworth Brighton Gustavo Puerta Leverkusen Oscar Zambrano LDU Quito Chris Bedia Union Berlin Finley Burns Man City Steven Alzate Brighton

Brandon Williams could improve Hull City’s full-back options

Of course, the transfer window is now shut but clubs can still bring in free agents.

And, speaking to FLW, fan pundit Ant Northgraves explained that Brandon Williams could be someone to provide competition for Ryan Giles at left-back now that he is without a club after his contract with Man United expired this summer.

He said: “I think in terms of squad depth, we’re actually alright right now, although maybe we could do with another striker, but tempting top quality strikers to the Championship on a free is quite tough.

“But, I’m very surprised that Brandon Williams hasn’t found a club just yet. I know we have Cody Drameh and Lewis Coyle, but he can play left-back as well, so he’d be good cover for Ryan Giles.

“I’d say Williams is a player I’d look to pursue. He’s shown with Ipswich that he can be a good player at this level.”

Brandon Williams could be a good Championship player

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Old Trafford, and he went on to make over 50 appearances for the club.

But, it became apparent in recent years that Williams was way down the pecking order, so he has had loan spells at Norwich City and Ipswich Town in the past.

That stint with the Tractor Boys came in the previous season, as he featured 15 times as they secured a remarkable promotion to the Premier League under Kieran McKenna.

Injuries have impacted the player, but when he is fit and available, he is a good, aggressive defender, and he has the ability to play down both flanks.

Therefore, whether it’s Hull or somewhere else, it would be no surprise if Williams’ next move was to a Championship club.

Given his age, Williams is still some way away from his peak years, so it could certainly be a low-risk move for clubs, with the potential for a real upside if he does get a consistent run of games and starts to show his talent.

Hull City’s squad is not short in many areas

As mentioned, it was a very busy summer for the Tigers, and most would agree with the assessment from Ant that the squad is capable.

In an ideal world, they would have another striker on their books, but that’s something that they will no doubt look to revisit in January if it proves to be a problem.

Now, the focus for Walter is on forging a team spirit and working out his best team as he looks to get some results as the side try to climb the Championship table.