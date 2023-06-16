Hull City are keen on signing Tom Heaton from Manchester United, although they face competition from Luton Town for the keeper.

Hull City summer transfer plans

It’s expected to be a busy, exciting summer for the Tigers as they gear up for Liam Rosenior’s first full season in charge, and he is expected to be backed in the market as he looks to reshape the squad.

A priority for the Hull chief is a goalkeeper, with Karl Darlow having enjoyed a successful loan spell in the previous campaign after joining in January. Naturally, the club would look to bring him back, but it has been claimed that Middlesbrough are leading the race to sign the Newcastle stopper.

Therefore, Hull could be forced to look elsewhere, and the Manchester Evening News has confirmed they are keen on signing Heaton, along with newly-promoted Luton Town.

Whilst the update confirms that Heaton wants to leave Old Trafford to get regular time, the situation involving the 37-year-old is complicated as United have just triggered a one-year extension to keep the former Burnley man.

So, an agreement would need to be reached, and with doubts over the future of David De Gea, and with Jack Butland no longer part of Erik ten Hag’s squad, they’re lacking depth in that department at the moment.

With that in mind, the Red Devils are not currently expected to sanction a departure for Heaton until reinforcements arrive and De Gea signs an extension.

Will Hull sign Tom Heaton?

Even at 37, this would be a massive coup for Hull, as it’s obviously a position they need to strengthen, and Heaton is a proven performer at this level, whilst he’s clearly eager to get back playing after spending a lot of time on the bench with United.

As well as that, he would bring real leadership qualities to the Hull dressing room, and you can be sure that Rosenior recognises the importance of adding real good characters to the squad as he hopes to build a positive mentality in the squad.

From the update, you would think this is a potential transfer that Hull are going to have to be patient with, as United need to sort their own goalkeeping position, and it may be a number of weeks before that happens. Of course, if Luton are in a position to offer Heaton first-team football then the appeal of the Premier League would make them firm favourites for his signature, but if Hull can get this over the line, it would be very smart business.