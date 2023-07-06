Hull City have joined Millwall in the race to sign Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers on a season-long loan.

Who is Mark Travers?

The 24-year-old was brought to the Cherries from Shamrock Rovers as a youngster, and he has gone on to make 70 appearances for the club since his debut in 2019.

Most of Travers’ outings came in the 2021/22 campaign, where he played a key role as the side won automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Despite helping the side up, Bournemouth would bring in Neto from Barcelona, and the 33-year-old has impressed, meaning Travers has had to settle for a backup role, even if he did make 12 appearances when the Brazilian was out injured.

Moving forward, Travers wants to play, and the Irish Sun has said that Bournemouth are ready to let the stopper leave on loan next season, with Millwall keen admirers.

However, the Lions won’t have a free run at the Irishman, as TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that Hull City are also monitoring Travers ahead of the new season.

Hull City keen on Mark Travers

It’s expected to be a busy summer for Liam Rosenior, as he looks to reshape the squad ahead of his first full season in charge of the club.

One of the main priorities in the coming weeks is to sign a new number one. The Tigers brought in Karl Darlow from Newcastle on loan in January, and he impressed for the side over the remainder of the season.

Therefore, bringing him back is a possibility, but a deal isn’t straightforward, as Bournemouth and Leeds are among the clubs thought to be tracking the ex-Nottingham Forest man.

So, Hull have been forced to line up alternatives, and the update states that Travers is a target.

Will Hull sign Mark Travers?

Obviously, the interest from Millwall complicates things, and if it’s a straight choice between the two clubs, then Travers may lean towards the Londoners, as they nearly reached the play-offs last season, and will feel they can push for a top six finish again this season.

But, the major concern for Travers will be playing football. He is at a stage in his career where he needs minutes, and he will surely see either club as a fantastic opportunity to do that.

The fact Bournemouth have made him available for a temporary switch, and that it’s only a loan, means that there are no clear obstacles to this happening. In fact, it should be pretty easy to get this over the line.

Hull summer transfer plans

Rosenior will want to do a lot of business this summer, but, as mentioned, identifying a new keeper is seen as a real key bit of business this summer.

The boss knows he will receive the backing he needs from owner Acun Ilıcalı, and it’s an exciting time to be a Hull fan as they look to push on under the new ownership.

The Tigers, who beat Galatasaray 4-3 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday night, start their Championship campaign against Norwich City next month.