Hull City to make decision on 23-y/o with ex-Luton man and Sheffield Wednesday ace also on their radar

Hull City are unlikely to make a move to re-sign Dan Crowley this summer, despite the 23-year-old having been allowed to leave Birmingham City at the end of his deal, per Hull Live.

Crowley spent the second half of the campaign on loan with the Tigers in League One and managed to make 22 appearances as he helped play a part in Grant McCann’s side securing promotion back to the Championship.

The 23-year-old is now facing an uncertain future with Birmingham having confirmed his departure from St Andrews when they announced their retained list.

According to the latest report from Hull Live, the Tigers have not completely ruled out a potential return for the 23-year-old but at this stage, there are other targets they are pursuing in his position.

That report claims that it is therefore unlikely that he will be returning to the KCOM Stadium this summer, although that might change if moves for other targets do not come off.

It is believed that on the list of Hull’s targets to strengthen their attacking midfield options is former Luton Town midfielder George Moncur, while it has also been reported recently that they are one of the sides that are monitoring the situation of Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass.

The Verdict

This should not come as too much of a surprise considering that Crowley only managed to make six starts for the Tigers in League One during his loan spell with the club. He was seen as more of an option from the bench to potentially bring on to the field and change things when McCann felt that was needed in the latter stages of games.

The 23-year-old undoubtedly has talent and the ability to perform to a high level when he is at his best. However, he is often far too inconsistent and that is the reason why Birmingham have now seen it fit to release Crowley heading into the summer. His next move will be a vital one for him in terms of getting his career back on track.

Hull might be better off going for an option like Moncur or Windass who have the potential to offer more consistent quality. Windass would be an excellent addition to the squad and if they could get him then that would be a real sign of intent. However, Moncur would be the easier signing to pull off considering that he is a free agent at the moment.