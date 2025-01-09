This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Hull City have become one of the latest Championship clubs to be named in the hunt for Aston Villa starlet, Louie Barry.

Alongside Millwall, who are also now looking to strike a loan agreement with the Villans, it has been reported by HullLive that the East Yorkshire side have now joined the ongoing transfer discussion surrounding the 21-year-old alongside the likes of Leeds United, Sheffield United, Derby County and Middlesbrough.

The young forward has recently enjoyed two stints with Stockport County, but after an injury cut short a promising first term at Edgeley Park, the former Barcelona prospect went on to hit a stunning return of 15 goals and two assists in 23 games for the newly-promoted League One outfit.

Unsurprisingly, there is now serious clamour for the FA Youth Cup winner to test his ability in the second tier for the first time, and after Hull's previous success with young attackers from Villa Park, FLW asked our resident Tigers fan pundit, Ryan Frankish, for his thoughts on the latest developments.

Hull City dubbed "close favourites" for Louie Barry amid previous Jaden Philogene evidence

The aforementioned report from HullLive references the strong relationship built between the respective hierarchies at the MKM Stadium and in B6, which, in no small part, is down to the previous exploits of Jaden Philogene, as the two clubs struck a deal which would go on to benefit all involved, even if it was just for one season.

Philogene was acquired for a £5m sum in September 2023, and, after racking up 12 goals and six assists in Black and Amber under Liam Rosenior, was re-signed by Unai Emery after the activation of a 'matching-rights' clause.

That was despite an £18m offer from Ipswich Town, although Villa would only cough up a £13m when all was said and done, as a result of a 30 percent sell-on figure inserted in the winger's exit deal 10 months previous.

Frankish, therefore, believes the past relationship on transfers between the two clubs could give the Tigers an edge in any negotiations for Barry.

"I personally think, due to the Philogene experience, it's not that the chance of us getting him (Barry) is realistic, but I'd say it makes us close favourites, to be honest," Ryan told FLW.

"I've seen a couple of things on social media that, if Sheffield United and Leeds are chasing, will we get him,

"Well, we got Philogene, and we got Fabio Carvalho, so that has nothing to do with it.

"I think it would prove Barry's worth to Aston Villa if he was playing in a team that is fighting for survival, and show what he's made of, rather than going to one of the top two teams and coasting at the top, where there isn't much competition for him.

"But, I'd remain confident that we're very realistic to land him."

Louie Barry addition would be a major coup for Hull City

Despite the fact that some may have reservations over this deal, given that Barry has never featured in the Championship before, the mass competition for his services means landing Barry's signature on a temporary, or permanent basis amid reports, would be a major coup for the Tigers.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 League One statistics with Stockport County - per FootyStats Statistics Total Percentile Appearances 23 94 Goals 15 99 Expected goals (xG) 14.59 99 Assists 3 78 Goal involvement 18 99 Successful dribbles 48 99

Hull have operated with a 4-3-3 under both Tim Walter and Ruben Selles, but have lacked a spark on the left wing at times, although Mason Burstow's output has improved despite his own admission over preferred positional preference.

Selles' track record with young players is another aspect which could sway Barry's own thought process, whilst the likes of Emery, Monchi and Damian Vidigany in the West Midlands have already earned the trust of Hull's setup, given what Philogene went onto achieve, regardless of his minimal impact since being brought back to replace the loss of Moussa Diaby in the summer.

Barry's highlight reel showcases a great variety of goals, as well as the attributes that are associated with the type of player he is at this particular stage of his career, which is something City are clearly intent on adding to the squad amid further links to Leeds' Joe Gelhardt.