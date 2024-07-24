This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Football League World's Hull City fan pundit has hailed the arrival of Cody Drameh as a free agent this summer.

The full-back has signed as the latest addition to the Tigers’ first team squad following his departure from Leeds United, and although Drameh was unattached, Leeds will still be paid some form of training compensation due to his age and the fact he was offered a new deal.

The defender departed Elland Road at the end of his contract after turning down the Whites' advances, making the switch to Tim Walter’s side for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Drameh spent last season on loan with Birmingham City, where he featured 28 times in the league as the Blues suffered relegation to League One, but the versatile defender did not disgrace himself despite now having that record on his CV.

The 22-year-old will now be hoping to help his new club compete for promotion to the Premier League this term, with the Tigers having come seventh in the table last year.

Hull City praised for getting Cody Drameh deal over the line

FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ant Northgraves is excited by the addition of Drameh into Hull's first-team squad for the upcoming campaign.

He believes this is the right kind of signing for the club to be making, and expects most supporters to be pleased with his arrival, and they could also profit from his development further down the line if he is a success.

“Cody Drameh is an exciting signing, young, English full-back, who is going to complement the right side just as Ryan Giles does on the left hand side,” Northgraves told Football League World.

“He fits the bill for Tim Walter’s attacking style of play, where he’s going to want his full-backs to push really, really high.

“That’s Drameh’s style of play.

“And despite him being young, he’s got Championship experience, he’s had a couple of productive loan spells at Birmingham and Luton.

“He fits the bill, I’m glad we’ve got him in on a permanent.

“He’s a player that we can have for a few years, and give us a really good return, and because he’s young he’s going to have some re-sale value.

“It’s the type of transfer model that I think we’re trying to do, where we’re trying to get young, exciting players and ensure that if, in two or three years down the line, we’re still not in the position where we want to be in that you’re going to get a good return if they do move on.

“Cody Drameh was one that instantly, when people were looking at right-backs to sign, he was one of the first names mentioned by a lot of people.

“The majority of the fan base are quite happy for this one to go through, excited to see what he can give us.”

Cody Drameh’s Championship experience could be important for Hull City

Drameh struggled for game time at Leeds, but spent time on loan with Cardiff City, Luton and Birmingham over the last three seasons, even helping the Hatters gain Premier League promotion.

While Birmingham struggled for form last year, the full-back still stood out as one of the team’s better performers.

Cody Drameh - Championship league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 (Luton Town) 16 0 (2) 2023-24 (Birmingham City) 28 (23) 0 (3)

Hull will be hoping his impact will be similar to his time at Kenilworth Road, as he becomes only the second addition of the summer so far.

Ryan Giles also signed on a permanent basis, after arriving from Luton on loan in the January window earlier this year.

Drameh arriving as a free agent is a good bit of business for Hull ahead of the new season.

The full-back is still only 22 but has built up some solid Championship experience already in his career.

He should also be a good fit for Walter’s style of play as the new manager at the MKM Stadium.

This is the kind of smart signing that could prove the envy of the division if Drameh can hit the ground running at the start of the new season.