Hull City owner Acun Ilicali is set for a board meeting on Wednesday, in which Tim Walter's future at the MKM Stadium is said to be top of the agenda.

This is according to a fresh report from Hull Live, in which it is stated that the overall feeling heading into such discussions is that the 49-year-old German boss, who has only overseen 18 competitive matches at the MKM Stadium, is set to be dismissed and a search for his successor will commence imminently.

The publication's Hull City correspondent, Barry Cooper, has confirmed matters via X, whilst talkSPORT's Alex Crook also understands that Walter is on the brink of the sack.

Such developments follow on from what was another dismal performance from Walter's side in a 2-0 defeat to Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday in HU3, with goals from Josh Windass and Michael Smith stretching the Tigers' current winless run to nine games, with the club still placed inside the Championship relegation zone.

Related Hull City: Kamil Grosicki shares short message reacting to Sheffield Wednesday defeat Kamil Grosicki has reacted in three words to Tim Walter and Hull City losing to Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM stadium.

Acun Ilicali set to make pivotal decision surrounding Tim Walter's future

It has been made no secret in recent times that whilst pressure has continued to mount on Walter after the aforementioned winless run, which dates back to a 3-1 success over the league's bottom side, Queens Park Rangers, on October 1st, Ilicali has remained supportive of the man in the dugout.

A report from TEAMtalk in the early stages of the recent international break claimed that the Turkish owner and other members of the hierarchy in East Yorkshire were set for similar talks where the future of the under-fire boss was the key development.

However, no decision was made and in the meantime, Ilicali believed that Walter would eventually halt the slide and change the current fortunes of the club in an exclusive interview with Hull Live on November 16th.

"We are not in a position to blame Tim or judge Tim at the moment. In order to judge Tim from my side, I must look at the bigger picture and only in one game, at Norwich City, we didn't have the chance to win," Ilicali stated at the time.

The 55-year-old continued to express his support for Walter in a pre-match interview with BBC Radio Humberside's Mike White ahead of Tuesday night's loss to The Owls, stating that the former Hamburg SV boss would remain in his post regardless of the result.

But, the toxicity which has come to the fore in recent weeks regarding the German, his style of play and recent results only heightened after what was a routine win for Danny Rohl's side, which has left Ilicali with a crucial decision to make, which as previously stated, is said to be in the coming hours.

Hull City legend set to take temporary charge after Acun Ilicali, Tim Walter decision

In the latter stages of the report, it is stated that current first-team coach and bonafide Tigers legend, Andy Dawson, would be expected to take temporary charge after Thursday's imminent decision.

Dawson previously oversaw matters for a month of the 2022/23 season in between Shota Arveladze's dismissal and the appointment of Liam Rosenior, in which the former left-back managed to accrue nine points from seven games, before going back to his current role.

City currently find themselves perched inside the bottom three after accumulating just three victories and 15 points from their first 17 games, whilst also holding the joint-lowest clean sheet record alongside Plymouth Argyle.

Hull City's winless run (October 5th - present) Result Norwich City (A) 4-0 Sunderland (H) 0-1 Burnley (H) 1-1 Derby County (A) 1-1 Portsmouth (H) 1-1 Oxford United (A) 1-0 West Brom (H) 1-2 Luton Town (A) 1-0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 0-2

Next up for the East Yorkshire outfit is the ominous task of facing an in-form Middlesbrough outfit at the Riverside Stadium.

To put matters further into perspective, Michael Carrick's side have notched up more goals in their last five games than the side in Black and Amber have managed all season.

But, it finally seems that the supporters at the MKM, who have made their feelings known towards Walter and Ilicali regarding a potential change are finally seeing their wish granted, and attention switches to a replacement, which many feel the Turk has to get spot on.